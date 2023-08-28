Lewis Capaldi poses for selfies with fans on a shopping trip in London after taking a break from touring to focus on his mental health

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He is currently taking time out for his mental health after canceling tour dates due to his ongoing battle with Tourette’s.

And Lewis Capaldi looked happy and healthy as he greeted fans after a shopping spree in London’s White City on Sunday.

The 26-year-old singer wore a green Eighteen East hoody, which costs £150, along with black shorts for the outing.

Lewis appeared in high spirits as he gave a thumbs up after splashing the cash at high-end retailer Ralph Lauren and sporting goods retailer Nike.

Delighted music fans rushed to snap a photo of the award-winning musician, who showed off a big smile as she posed for selfies.

Smiles: Lewis Capaldi, 26, looked happy and healthy in London on Sunday after taking a break from touring to focus on his mental health

Looking good: The singer wore a green Eighteen East hoody, which costs £150, along with black shorts for the outing

The Scottish hitmaker announced that all 24 upcoming shows for his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour had been canceled in June, just days after struggling to wrap up his headlining set at Glastonbury.

He said on social media that it was “obvious” that he “needs to spend a lot more time getting his mental and physical health in order,” labeling the decision as “the hardest of his life.”

‘Hello everyone. First of all I would like to thank Glastonbury for being there, singing along when I needed it and for all the great messages afterwards. It really means everything,’ Lewis began.

“The fact that this probably doesn’t come as a surprise doesn’t make writing any easier, but I’m so sorry to let you know that I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I used to enjoy every second of these shows and I had hoped to get out after three weeks.

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became clear that I need to spend a lot more time getting my mental and physical health in order so that I everything can continue to do what I love. for a long time.’

“I know I’m incredibly lucky to be able to take some time off when others can’t, and I’d like to thank my wonderful family, friends, team, medical professionals, and all of you who have been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during the past year when I needed it more than ever.”

“I’m so sorry to anyone who was planning on coming to a show before the end of the year, but I need to feel good to be able to perform at the level you all deserve.

Star struck: Delighted music fans rushed to snap a photo with the award-winning musician sporting a huge smile as she posed for selfies

Sorry: Lewis posted to Instagram in June, confirming he was canceling the planned 24 live dates he had planned for the rest of the year

“Playing for you every night is the only thing I’ve ever dreamed of, so this has been the hardest decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as possible. Always my love, Lewis.

During his performance at Glastonbury, Lewis became emotional as he began to lose his voice during the performance, prompting him to apologize to the audience – who then helped him finish his songs in heartwarming images that quickly went viral.

The musician had already taken three weeks off for his performance at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, but recently admitted that it wasn’t enough and that he was ‘still learning to adapt to the impact of my Tourette’.

Lewis has been open about his struggle with Tourette’s disease, a neurological condition characterized by a combination of involuntary sounds and movements called tics that can cause speech and voice abnormalities.

Others said the “very moving” performance “will go down in history” while helping to raise awareness about the condition.