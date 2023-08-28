Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    WATCH: White Sox Release Video of 2 Women Shot During Game

    Chicago Police Investigating ‘Shooting Incident’ During White Sox Game; Two Women Injured, Shooter Unknown

    During a Chicago White Sox game held at the team’s stadium on Friday, a shooting incident left two individuals injured, according to the Chicago Police Department.

    A 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg, while a 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her abdomen, police said.

    The source of the gunfire remains unknown.

    In an official statement, the Chicago police said there was no ongoing threat, but didn’t elaborate further. The department emphasized that the details shared were preliminary.

    The woman struck in the leg was reported to be in fair condition at a local hospital. Meanwhile, the woman with the graze wound declined medical attention.

    The White Sox issued a statement clarifying that the episode was not linked to “any altercation.”

    Following the game, a post-game concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, and Tone Loc was initially planned. However, a notice was displayed on a billboard, notifying fans of its cancellation due to technical issues.

    Attendees at the game expressed their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the post-game show, and it appears that many were unaware of the shooting incident, as reported by NBC Chicago.

