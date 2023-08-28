EXCLUSIVE IMAGE: Maya Jama and Stormzy confirm their relationship is back on track as the pair emerge holding hands during a day out in Greece

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Wild speculation was a thing of the past on Sunday when Maya Jama confirmed her relationship with grime star Stormzy has resumed, four years after their initial split.

The couple were holding hands as they ventured onto the island of Hydra in Greece – their first public appearance together since rumors of a romantic reconciliation surfaced more than a week ago.

Love Island presenter Maya, 29, turned heads in a black bikini top and billowing white summer skirt as she walked alongside Croydon-born rapper, real name Michael Omari Owuo Jr.

The TV personality completed her look with a wide-brimmed hat as the couple made their way to a nearby jetty, where they boarded a small boat.

Along with his girlfriend, Stormzy, 30, he was suitably dressed in a white cardigan and matching shorts as temperatures soared on the picturesque Greek island.

It is also alleged that Stormzy’s mother Abigail Owuo was the matchmaker who “motivated him to make amends with Maya.”

A source told The sun“Stormzy is very open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day and he knows that Maya is “The One.”

The pair are believed to be soaking up the sun in a £2,700-a-night Greek villa as a ‘belated birthday present’ for the Love Island host.

Speculation abounded over whether Maya and Stormzy were reunited after she was spotted at his All Points East show last weekend.

The couple dated for four years before splitting in 2019, with the rapper publicly stating that he “never loved anyone the way I loved her.”

He has always denied any infidelity in the relationship, but admitted that he had to learn some hard lessons about his behavior, describing it as “disrespectful.”

In an interview with Louis Theroux, the rapper admitted to making mistakes during their four-year relationship, but revealed that he’s grown since then.

He explained, “My breakup, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like making a mistake and losing someone you loved, someone you cared about, someone special to you.

That’s probably the greatest loss a man can have, isn’t it? If no one dies, that’s the greatest loss you can have.’

It is not the first time Stormzy has spoken about his relationship with Maya, after stating that he still loves her “with all his heart” and wants to marry his ex-girlfriend and have children in the future.

In 2020, he admitted that he’s “never loved anyone the way I’ve loved her” in a YouTube interview with Charlamagne tha God.

It comes after eagle-eyed fans spotted even more evidence that the pair vacationed together.

A fan shared a video on TikTok on Friday after noticing that the rapper appeared to be in the same pool location as Maya.

Stormzy had shared a montage of clips including one of him swimming and as the camera panned toward the sunset, some trees could be seen in the background.

Meanwhile, Maya also posted an update where fans noticed the same infinity pool and trees in her post.

Previously, Maya shared a short clip of her enjoying an Aperol Spritz, with fans saying both stars shared messages from the same villa.

One posted: ‘Maya jama and Stormzy back together, both had rocks at their posts. I believe in love again!!!!!”, while another said: ‘YOU ARE ON HOLIDAY WITH MAYA.’

A third commented, “I pray with Maya,” while one user added, “Same chairs as Maya’s photos and same floor.”

An eagle-eyed user wrote, “I invested in this, just watched Maya’s stories! Definitely in the same place!! OMG, it’s really happening.’

Another enthusiastic user commented, “THIS MADE ME SO HAPPY THEY ARE ON VACATION TOGETHER.”