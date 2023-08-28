3 South Florida Men Convicted of Kidnapping Couple, Bank Robbery In Home Invasion

MIAMI (DOJ) – Senior United States District Judge James I. Cohn sentenced Kejuan Brandon Campbell a/k/a “SplashZanotti”; Antonio Charles James Jr. a/k/a “YungFokiss”; and Dionte Alexander-Wilcox a/k/a “TrapSavage” to federal prison, after a jury found each of them guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of bank robbery, and three counts of carrying firearms during a crime of violence.

The evidence at trial revealed that, on October 11, 2020, Campbell, James, and Alexander-Wilcox conspired to commit a home invasion against a husband and wife – both of whom were over sixty years of age — because the couple’s estranged nephew had stolen $20,000 from Campbell hours earlier. Wearing masks and gloves, and carrying firearms, the three defendants forced their way into the couple’s home, physically assaulted the husband, and forced both victims to lie on the floor at gunpoint.

The defendants ransacked the couples’ home and took their phones and wallet. Using the wife’s telephone, the defendants tried using CashApp to transfer $20,000 to themselves, but the transactions were declined. Campbell then forced the wife to travel with him to multiple stores to try to cash $20,000 in checks. The other two defendants kept the husband at home, holding him at gunpoint.

After the stores declined to process the checks, the defendants stayed overnight at the victims’ home and planned to get the money from the couple’s bank the next morning. During their stay, the defendants cooked, drank alcohol, and smoked marijuana. They kept a gun pointed at the couple inside and did not allow them to speak to one another. At one point, with gun in hand, Alexander-Wilcox forced the wife into the master bedroom and raped her.

The next morning, Campbell forced the wife to withdraw $20,000 from ATMs. After returning the wife home, the defendants filled a couple of suitcases with the victims’ jewelry, as well as items on which the defendants might have left their DNA. The defendants threatened to kill the victims if they called the police, locked the victims in a bathroom, took their house key, and left with the cash.

On June 21, 2023, Alexander-Wilcox was sentenced to life in prison.

On June 21, 2023, James was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

On August 24, 2023, Campbell was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

