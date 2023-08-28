Burnley condemn attack on Aston Villa’s team coach following their 3-1 loss to Unai Emery’s side, saying they are ‘dismayed’ after a BRICK was thrown at the visitors’ bus

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Burnley Football Club have issued a statement condemning an attack on the Aston Villa team bus after they were beaten 3-1 by Unai Emery’s side at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Lancashire Constabulary have confirmed that a brick was thrown through the Villa coach’s front window as they returned home from the game.

The incident appears to have happened at Junction 10 of the M65, around two miles from Burnley’s Turf Moor ground.

Police say it ’caused damage to the bus by hitting the windshield, but fortunately no one was hurt’.

A Burnley club statement read: “Burnley Football Club is saddened and dismayed to learn of the attack on the Aston Villa team bus at Junction 10 of the M65 after today’s game.

“After speaking with Villa, we are relieved to hear that no one was injured in the incident. We strongly condemn this behavior and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to track down whoever is responsible.

Burnley Football Club have issued a statement condemning an attack on Aston Villa’s team bus following their 3-1 loss to the Villains on Sunday.

A brick was thrown at the windscreen of the Aston Villa team bus as they drove away from the ground.

Burnley Football Club are saddened and dismayed to learn of the attack on the Aston Villa team bus at Junction 10 of the M65 after today’s game. After speaking with Villa, we are relieved to hear that no one was injured in the incident. We strongly condemn this behavior and… — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 27, 2023

The bricked-up Aston Villa team bus returning from Burnley. Kids or not, they’re absolute scum and shouldn’t be too hard to find. Absolute wa*kers pic.twitter.com/TNVKlmnhN5 — Football Fools (@Footy_Fooligans) August 27, 2023

Superintendent Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said in a statement: “This incident happened as a large amount of traffic left the area after the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa.

“It’s lucky the brick didn’t cause further damage or lead to serious injury or even death.

“We cannot say at this stage whether this was a targeted attack, but inquiries are ongoing and this will be part of our investigation.”

“We are now determined to find the person or persons responsible and ask anyone with information to contact us. If you have information or a dashcam that can help us, please contact us as soon as possible.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for any information from witnesses. They added in the statement: “Can you help? Were you driving on the M65 motorway this afternoon (Sunday 27th August) around 5.15pm?

“We are requesting dashcam footage or any other information after a brick was thrown from a footbridge towards the Aston Villa team bus as it was traveling on the motorway.

“The footbridge is located near the slip road to Junction 10 of the M65.”

Matty Cash scored twice for the Villains today in the space of 12 minutes to open his goalscoring account for the new Premier League season, scoring twice from close range to give his side a 2-0 lead. 0.

Lyle Foster salvaged a goal for the hosts just after the break but Emery’s side secured their second win of the season as Moussa Diaby volleyed into the bottom right corner of the net.

The result means Villa will move to seventh in the Premier League table on six points, three points behind league-leading Manchester City.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, meanwhile, have lost their first two league games to Manchester City and now to Villa, conceding three goals in both games.

After the Premier League opener, Burnley again condemned the behavior of certain individuals inside their stadium, issuing a strong statement saying the club would not tolerate fans throwing objects onto the pitch. game towards the players.

It came after Man City’s Rico Lewis was hit in the head by a lighter in their 3-0 win over Burnley in the first round of the new Premier League season.

The culprit was reportedly arrested by the police and should face a ban.

The club said following the incident: “Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the unacceptable behavior of thrown objects and the invasion of the pitch by some of our supporters during Friday night’s Premier League game against Manchester City.

Lancashire Police have confirmed no one was injured in the incident, but are appealing for witnesses with information.

Burnley also released a separate statement this season, already condemning their fans’ unacceptable behavior.

“The incidents occurred during the game and both supporters were identified and removed from the pitch. Both now face severe restraining orders. Such behavior will not be tolerated at this club.

“Investigations into these disappointing incidents are ongoing and any other supporters we identify will also be subject to lengthy restraining orders.

“The club will not allow the actions of anyone to spoil, affect or jeopardize the enjoyment of all our supporters, the majority of whom have enjoyed the return of Premier League football to Turf Moor.

“Any supporter who breaks the safety rules we have in place at the club will be identified and face severe, even lifelong, bans from the club.”