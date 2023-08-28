This $15 “Lip Collagen” Promises to Plump and Lift Your Lips Naturally

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

From lip glosses to lip balms, there are many products that promise to plump up our pout, without the need for injections. Now you can add another lip plumping product to the list: the Somaluxe Lip Collagen, a best-selling balm that uses three types of collagen peptides, plant stem cells, and vitamin E to improve your kisser’s appearance.

One of Amazon’s most popular beauty products, the Lip Collagen, normally retails for over $30. But thanks to a new deal, you can get the Somaluxe Lip Collagen on sale for just $14.98 — a massive 50% discount. % and the lowest price we’ve seen yet for this fan-favorite product.

Amazon

Somaluxe Lip Collagen $14.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Somaluxe Lip Collagen naturally plumps your lips using three types of collagen (the dermatologist-approved Palmitoyl Oligopeptide, Palmitoyl Tetapeptide-7 and Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5), plus peptides and organic plant stems sold to enhance the shape and structure of lips. strengthen your mouth. The addition of Vitamin E helps replenish moisture, leaving your lips looking soft and supple. Vegetable glycerin, combined with strawberry and blueberry extract, adds nourishment and leaves a pleasant aftertaste.

Somaluxe says the lip collagen also helps fill in wrinkles and fine lines around your lip area to smooth it all out. The result: a younger, smoother and fuller-looking pout.

Our experience is that a little bit of the Somaluxe lip collagen goes a long way. Apply a thin layer in the morning as a lip balm or as a base for your lipstick. Or use it at night as a lip mask before bed. Everything is made from organic ingredients, with no GMOs, no fillers, petroleum or synthetic additives.

This is more of a matte lip balm than a glossy one. Users say they also like to use the Somaluxe balm around their eyes to minimize lines and crow’s feet.

The Somaluxe Lip Collagen has five star reviews from over 4000 verified online shoppers. Regularly $30+, shop this natural lip-enhancing balm on sale here for just $15.