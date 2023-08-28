Tragic twist after Sydney boys are killed in horror car crash in Monterey as their uncle is charged with dangerous driving causing death

<!–

The two children killed in a horrific car crash in southern Sydney have been remembered as ‘beautiful boys’ – as their uncle is charged over the incident.

Brothers Xavier and Peter Abreu, aged 10 and 9, died after the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree during the Grand Parade in Monterey at 9.50pm on Friday.

The boys’ cousin, a nine-year-old girl, was also in the car and suffered minor injuries.

Jimmy Martin Brito, 33, the boys’ uncle and father of the girl, has since been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of bodily harm by misconduct.

Brothers killed in Monterey crash. Photo GoFundMe

Shocked and devastated Sydneysiders were left dejected as they reflected on the tragedy.

A family friend, Jivonne Garrido, organized a fundraiser to help support the boys’ grieving family.

“The beautiful boys lost their lives in tragic circumstances, but their memories will forever live on in the family,” she wrote in a message to GoFundMe on Sunday.

The boys leave behind their father Samuel, their mother Olivia and their brothers Alex and Jacob.

“We thank everyone who has already shown the size of their hearts with heartfelt messages and flowers on the site,” Ms. Garrido said.

‘We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.’

Police allege in court documents that Brito was driving in a “manner dangerous to another person” at the time of the impact.

He was supposed to appear in court at a hospital bedside hearing on Sunday, but the case was adjourned after his defense attorney, Fahim Arya, told the court they were not ready to be continued, with Brito still recovering from the serious injuries sustained in the accident.

CHILDREN KILLED: FOLLOWING A CRASH

Outside court, Mr Arya told reporters his client had had a ‘limited conversation’ with the mother of the two dead boys while he was in hospital, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Mr Arya said the mother was ‘distraught and distressed’ but ‘she is supportive and always by his side’.

He added that Brito was “fresh out of surgery” and taking medication as he began his long road to recovery.

“I don’t know if he knows that the two little ones lost their lives,” Mr Arya said.

The revelations come after heartbroken relatives of the little boys shared a message with loved ones urging them to slow down on the roads.

Police allege Brito was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and veered onto the wrong side of the road and into a tree at the intersection of The Grand Parade and Culver Street.

The boys, who were in the backseat, were freed from the wreckage and rushed to Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick, where they died a short time later.

The girl, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Brito was taken to St George’s Hospital in police custody and remained there on Sunday.

Meanwhile, community members gathered en masse at the crash site to pay their respects to the brothers who lost their lives.

A makeshift memorial has been erected at the base of the tree the car hit, with mourners leaving flowers and teddy bears.

The extent of the carnage was still visible on the tree on Saturday, with a large panel of bark missing, groove marks carved into the trunk and shards of glass embedded in the wood.

The impact of the accident was so intense that the engine of the Subaru Impreza was thrown from the hood.

Police are investigating whether street racing was involved in the accident and are looking for a gray sedan which may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information, a dash cam or CCTV is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.