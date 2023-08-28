Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Manly stabbing: Man is hospitalised after repeatedly being stabbed in Sydney

    Man in his 20s stabbed in Manly, Sydney’s north
    Chest, shoulder and left arm injuries
    He is in stable but serious condition.

    By Antoinette Milienos for Daily Mail Australia

    Update: 5:51 p.m. EDT, August 27, 2023

    A man is hospitalized in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times in an overnight incident in Manly, Sydney’s north.

    Emergency services rushed to Malvern Avenue in Manly after police received a call around 2.45am following reports that a man had been stabbed.

    Police discovered a man in his twenties with multiple stab wounds, primarily to the chest, shoulder and left arm.

    A man in his 20s was rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital (pictured) in serious but stable condition after being stabbed multiple times in the chest, shoulder and arm left onto Malvern Avenue in Manly.

    The man was quickly taken to Royal North Shore Hospital. He is currently in serious but stable condition.

    Throughout the night, police interviewed witnesses in buildings across the street to gather more information about the incident.

    Police have established a crime scene where the man was stabbed.

    Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 180 333 000 or submit a report online.

