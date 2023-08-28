Manly stabbing: Man is hospitalised after repeatedly being stabbed in Sydney

Man in his 20s stabbed in Manly, Sydney’s north

A man is hospitalized in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times in an overnight incident in Manly, Sydney’s north.

Emergency services rushed to Malvern Avenue in Manly after police received a call around 2.45am following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Police discovered a man in his twenties with multiple stab wounds, primarily to the chest, shoulder and left arm.

The man was quickly taken to Royal North Shore Hospital. He is currently in serious but stable condition.

Throughout the night, police interviewed witnesses in buildings across the street to gather more information about the incident.

Police have established a crime scene where the man was stabbed.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 180 333 000 or submit a report online.