Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Bodycam Shows Cop Take Tennis Racket From Suspect and Hit Him in Head in Florida

    Daytona Beach, Florida (DBPD) — On April 8, 2023, around 2:10 a.m., Daytona Beach Police Department received a burglary report from a local car dealership. The caller said that a man armed with a tennis racket had been burglarizing a vehicle, prompting officers to respond to the scene. A K-9 officer arrived and began searching for the suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Richard O’Donnell, eventually discovering him nearby with the tennis racket still in hand. According to the DBPD, the K-9 officer identified as Officer Joshua Martin, gave O’Donnell multiple commands to get on the ground and cooperate. Ignoring these orders and showing heightened aggression, the police K-9, Vezer, was released to assist in apprehending him.

    O’Donnell used the racket against Vezer while also kicking him, and then made attempts to choke the K-9 by wrapping both his legs and arms around the dog’s neck. As the K-9 attacks O’Donnell, the cop grabs the racket and begins to beat O’Donnell’s head with it, striking him numerous times.


    Officers also used a Taser on O’Donnell, according to reports. Eventually, officers were able to apprehend O’Donnell and secure the K-9. O’Donnell was taken to the hospital after the arrest to be treated for his injuries. O’Donnell, was charged with burglary of a conveyance, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence. He was released after posting $12,000 bail on June 21.

