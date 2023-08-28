Netflix will allow customers to keep physical DVDs and get 10 more free before the company completely shuts down its rental service

Netflix is shutting down its DVD-by-mail service after 25 years in operation.

Michael Liedtke/AP

Netflix is shutting down its physical DVD rental service on September 29.The company announced that it will allow customers to keep any unreturned discs.Customers can also enter a chance to get up to 10 extra discs with no charge.

Netflix will allow customers to keep its DVDs as the company winds down its physical disc rental operation after 25 years in service.

In the past decade or so, as streaming platforms burst to the forefront of the entertainment industry, physical copies of movies and shows have become increasingly unnecessary to many viewers.

But Netflix continued to offer its DVD-by-mail service through DVD.com. Then, in April, the company finally announced that it would shut down the service by September 29.

Netflix initially told customers that they would have to return the disc by October 29. On Monday, the company clarified that it will not charge for unreturned discs after the shutdown date.

By the way, a happy clarification in response to all the news headlines out there: We are not charging for any unreturned discs after 9/29. Please enjoy your final shipments for as long as you like! ❤️💿🍿 https://t.co/lpSJHq29ZX — DVD Netflix (@dvdnetflix) August 22, 2023

Customers can also opt-in to get up to 10 free mystery DVDs.

Since it began its popular DVD-by-mail service in 1998, Netflix has mailed more than 5.2 billion physical discs, the company said.

DVD sales, on the other hand, peaked in 2005, reaching $16.3 billion, CNBC reported.

Some collectors abide by the quality and nostalgic feelings that DVDs can offer.

But Netflix had long anticipated sunsetting its rental service. In 2009, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings said he expected to mail DVDs until 2030.

“On September 29th, 2023, we will send out the last red envelope,” the company said in April. “It has been a true pleasure and honor to deliver movie nights to our wonderful members for 25 years. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey, including this final season of red envelopes.”

A spokesperson for Netflix did not return a request for comment sent during the weekend.

Read the original article on Business Insider