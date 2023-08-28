Married At First Sight star turned escort Hayley Vernon mocks Britney Spears’ mental health struggle amid Sam Asghari divorce

<!–

Hayley Vernon has raised eyebrows after mocking Britney Spears during the former pop star’s mental health struggle.

The Married At First Sight bride turned escort, 36, shared two bizarre videos of Britney, 41, dancing provocatively in her living room via Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Britney had shared the videos in recent days amid her highly publicized divorce from husband Sam Asghari.

One clip showed the Toxic hitmaker dancing wildly at the camera in a plunging leotard that showed a glimpse of a brown bra.

She wore smudged makeup as she smiled at the camera, matching her dance outfit with a pair of white boots.

MAFS bride turned escort Hayley Vernon, 36, (left) has raised eyebrows after mocking Britney Spears, 41, (right) amid the former pop star’s mental health battle

“How is your mental health on a scale of one to Brittany (sic)?” wrote Hayley – who has spoken about her own mental health issues before – before tagging one of her male friends.

The second video showed Britney performing a raunchy pole dance routine while dressed in skimpy lingerie and surrounded by mirrors.

“What’s actually going on here?” OnlyFans porn star Hayley captioned the clip and added a series of stunned face emojis.

“How is your mental health on a scale of one to Brittany (sic)?” Hayley captioned one video

“What’s actually going on here?” OnlyFans porn star Hayley captioned another clip and added a series of stunned face emojis

Sam filed for divorce from Britney last month after a year of marriage and five years together.

It is currently unclear whether the exes’ marriage contract states whether Sam is entitled to the money he earns after they get married.

Despite her personal turmoil, the Womanizer singer regularly posts on social media as if nothing is wrong, often sharing clips of herself dancing alone at home.

Last week, the circus singer also debuted the newest addition to her family, an adorable white pup aptly named Snow.

“Meet Snow… the new edition for the family… it’s her world and we just live in it!” the Missouri-born beauty captioned a video of Snow cuddling with her in bed.