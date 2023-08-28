In Polk County, a tragic incident unfolded as a mother took the lives of her 10-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter before turning the gun on herself, authorities said on Sunday.

Sheriff Grady Judd identified the woman as Brandy Hutchins.

The events transpired subsequent to a court appearance on Thursday, during which Hutchins was ordered to relinquish custody of her son to the boy’s father, who is residing in Maine. The deadline for this transfer was set for Friday evening, but according to Sheriff Judd, Hutchins did not adhere to the court order.

On Sunday, midday, law enforcement was summoned to a mobile home in Waverly as attempts were made to locate the missing boy. The investigation led to the grim discovery that Hutchins had taken the lives of both her children and then her own.

“I can’t imagine a more horrific set of circumstances,” said Sheriff Judd. “My heart breaks for all of the family. We are devastated for this 10-year-old child all because mom did not want to turn the child over to the rightful father pursuant to a court order.”

Deputies confirmed that Hutchins had no prior criminal record and said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or sending a text message to 988

The post ‘Horrific Set of Circumstances’: Mother Kills Son, 10, Daughter, 19, Before Committing Suicide appeared first on Breaking911.