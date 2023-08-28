Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    We’re in a ‘Streamhole’ of Garbage TV. It’s Netflix’s Fault.

    We’re in a ‘Streamhole’ of Garbage TV. It’s Netflix’s Fault.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Netflix

    I was unsettled. My wife and I had just finished dragging ourselves through seven seasons of the lowbrow legal dramedy known as Suits, giving up on it around the time that Megan Markle’s character leaves. What shocked me wasn’t the show per se—but an article I read about it afterwards, which details the unexpected return to prominence of the four-year-old show.

    I realized that we were taking part in a mass-culture phenomenon without knowing it. Even though we had been scanning for something to watch—having recently cycled through other trashy classics like House and Shameless—it never occurred to me when we clicked on that first episode of Suits that 1.5 millions others were doing the same thing.

    We had fallen into a streamhole.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

