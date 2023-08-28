Bad Bunny posts a NAKED mirror selfie before flirting with girlfriend Kendall Jenner in new video of him calling her “mami”

<!–

Bad Bunny leaves little to the imagination in his latest thirsty selfie.

In no time, the 29-year-old Me porto bonito singer – real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasiois – was naked and revealed the fact that he does not manscape.

The nude photo of the Latin American rapper/pop star – who is filming a new music video with Al Pacino – was just one of many he uploaded to his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

In the photo, he had his phone in front of his face as he displayed his sculpted torso.

The Puerto Rican-born star rarely posts on Instagram, and although he has 45.9 million followers, he follows no one, including his supermodel girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, 27.

The Gato de Noche hitmaker seemed to stay active as he also shared photos of himself playing baseball barefoot and shirtless with one of his working out.

In another picture he was playing pool and in another he was sitting on a boat on a lake.

He also shared two pink drinks with a bottle of Jenner’s 818 Tequila in the background.

In a short video clip of a chipmunk speeding down the road, Jenner was heard to say “Come here” to the animal.

Bad Bunny said, “Mami, be careful. The mosquitoes.’

There is no mention of where or when the video was shot, but it is noteworthy that they are together and that he called her mami.

The rapper and the reality TV star have been dating since February.

“I love very hard, and I love without apology,” she said in an interview for The icons of Harper’s Bazaar problem. “I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight not to have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships.

“I have been since I was little, even though I was shy and sometimes very closed,” she continued.

‘I’m not giving up anything. Some people don’t want to meet me on that level. But that’s okay. I’d rather do that than shut myself off from something and not give it a good chance.’

And she said she’s growing up. “I feel like I’m coming into my femininity,” she shared.

“And having so many strong women around me has helped shape my self-esteem.”