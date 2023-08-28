Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    News

    Here Are 11 Wild Things That Could Happen in the 2024 Election

    By

    Aug 28, 2023 , , ,
    Here Are 11 Wild Things That Could Happen in the 2024 Election

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    Be skeptical of predictions about the outcome of the 2024 elections. I say this, because as someone who quite often is asked to make such predictions on TV or in columns like this one, I long ago came to realize there is every incentive for commentators to sound certain and very little cost to being wrong.

    For the punditerati, that is a good thing, because we are wrong so frequently. But if you are actually trying to figure out what is likely to happen in next year’s elections, it can be a problem.

    No doubt you are already familiar with the most popular rock-solid prognostications about the next 15 months in American politics: Donald Trump will definitely be the Republican nominee; Joe Biden will certainly head the Democratic ticket; Americans will continue not to fully appreciate all the good Biden has done; Bad news will be good news for Trump; Republicans will try to impeach Biden for having fathered Hunter; Democrats will clutch their pearls and take to their fainting couches in response to MAGA scorched earth tactics.

    By

