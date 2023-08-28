Has Andrew come in from the cold? William drives the disgraced duke to church as the Royal Family have their first summer break at Balmoral since the Queen’s death

Andrew was driven to church by William while Catherine sat in the back of the car.

Sitting alongside Prince William as he made his way to church yesterday, Prince Andrew seems well and truly back in the royal fold.

The disgraced duke, 63, was driven to church by the future king, whose wife Catherine sat in the back seat.

They joined other family members at Balmoral Church as the Royal Family spent their first summer holiday at the estate since the Queen’s death a year ago.

Charles and Camilla were driven to church in a Bentley. Also in attendance was Lady Susan Hussey, 84 – a lady-in-waiting to the late Queen – nine months after stepping down from royal duties due to a racist row.

Andrew’s outing with the Prince of Wales yesterday shows how frosty relations within the royal family could unfreeze, given that William was reportedly the driving force behind the Queen’s decision to strip him of his securities.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were among the group, having spent their summer holidays in the Scottish Estate.

Prince Edward was seen driving a car containing his wife Sophie, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and Princess Anne to the church.

Members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland form a guard of honor for the Royal Family at Crathie Church this morning.

Lady Susan Hussey, 84 – a lady-in-waiting to the late Queen – was in attendance nine months after stepping down from royal duties due to a racist row

Andrew lost his official duties and his place in public life following the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

A Newsnight interview about a car crash in November 2019 was followed by a lawsuit in which Epstein’s former teenage victim Virginia Roberts sued the Duke over his allegations he had sex with her while she was under the control of the pedophile financier.

When Andrew vowed to fight the case last January, vehemently denying the allegations as he always has, he was told to stop using the title of His Royal Highness, and all military titles and Royal patronages were returned to the late Queen following requests from Charles and William.

A few months later, he settled with Ms Roberts out of court for £12million without any admission of wrongdoing.

He believes that a return to public life is possible.

William was driving a Land Rover Defender with his uncle in the front seat on the way to church and his wife, the Princess of Wales, sitting behind. Passengers swapped seats after the service.

There was no sign of the Duchess of York, who is recovering from surgery for breast cancer. She is staying at the Balmoral estate with her ex-husband.

It was in this castle that the last photo of Queen Elizabeth II was taken before her death in September last year. Pictured: Her Majesty in the drawing room at Balmoral before having an audience with then Prime Minister Liz Truss, two days before her death.

Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland walk away from Crathie Church for Sunday Service

Andrew was invited on the summer trip by the king, who is said to have given the olive branch to his brother so that the whole family could be reunited at Balmoral.

The thaw in relations comes after it emerged a ‘big Tory’ appealed to Home Secretary Suella Braverman at a private reception to restore police guards to Andrew, worth £3 million a year.

The Mail on Sunday said the top Tory had ‘moved closer’ to Ms Braverman to plead the Duke’s case after the Duke lost his 24-hour armed detectives in the wake of the Epstein scandal.

The senior curator, a knight, is one of several high-profile figures recruited by the Duke, it has been reported. Another allegedly sent a message to Ms Braverman.

All approaches would have been politely rejected.