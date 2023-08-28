Man and woman die after driving Mercedes into floodwaters in Liverpool

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Two people have died after hitting a car in a flooded area in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said officers received a report of safety concerns of a man and woman inside a black Mercedes on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill at around 9:20pm on Saturday.

A man and a woman were found at the scene and both were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and a formal identification has been made, police said.

The coroner has asked Merseyside Police to further investigate the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers and the Police Services. Merseyside Fire and Rescue on the scene.

“We are in the early stages of an ongoing investigation at Queens Drive to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“Road closures remain in the area as we continue this investigation and motorists are advised to avoid the road.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road at around 9:20pm (Saturday) and saw the crash, or who stopped to try and help or anyone with footage. of your car dash cam to show up as soon as possible.

“Similarly, if you live in the area and have any doorbell or CCTV video from last night, please share it with us.”