7 unlikely status symbols throughout history, from pineapples to mummy-unwrapping parties

1. Salt was once worth its weight in gold.

Because of its preservative qualities, salt was worth its weight in gold in ancient Greece. Before that, it was used in offerings made to Egyptian gods.

And Rome even named a street after it: The Via Salaria connected the capital to the Adriatic Sea.

Roman soldiers were paid a monthly wage called “salarium,” which was later adapted into the English language as the word “salary.” Even the phrase “not worth his salt” comes from trading salt for slaves in Greece. And soon, having salt became emblematic of a person’s social status.