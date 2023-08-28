Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek prove they are the ultimate cool moms as they team up to take teens for a night out in Hollywood hot spot

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek had brought their children when they met for dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday.

After enjoying a meal with Salma, 56, at The Nice Guy, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress, 48, was spotted out and about with her 19-year-old son, Pax.

Angelina and her son were then seen saying goodbye to The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star and her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina, as they left the restaurant together.

For their night out, Angelina put on an elegant show in an all-black ensemble under an oversized chic trench coat.

The three-time Golden Globe winner — whose mysterious middle finger ink was eventually revealed by her tattoo artist after fans speculated it was a dig at her ex-husband Brad Pitt — wore a pleated blouse paired with a maxi skirt and a pair of classic pumps.

At one point, she also donned oversized aviator sunglasses to cover her eyes.

For their night out, she let her dark brown locks loose in an effortlessly stylish and straight hairstyle.

It looked like she opted out of all other accessories except for a few stacks of gold rings.

The Frida alumna — who shares Valentina with her billionaire businessman, François-Henri Pinault — modeled an edgier yet all-black outfit for their gathering.

Salma put on a button-up blouse with the top buttons undone and tucked it into a patterned skirt.

Over the casual yet chic outfit, she wore a faux leather jacket with buttons.

She also tossed her raven black locks into a low ponytail to show off a pair of dazzling dangly earrings.

For jewelry, she paired with several matching gold watch straps.

Her daughter — who was wearing a black long-sleeved top and wide-leg jeans — was seen right behind her.

Valentina was spotted in an equally daring ensemble similar to her mother’s, carrying a black leather shoulder bag with silver hardware.

She was also seen carrying a bag from the restaurant, presumably containing some takeout food.

Pax — who was wearing an oversized, long-sleeved striped shirt and black pants — was seen stepping out at the very end, and at one point Angelina turned to make sure he was following him.

Before boarding, Salma put her arm around Pax to say goodbye.

She gave him a quick peck on the cheek before heading out with Valentina.