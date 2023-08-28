Awkward moment Sarah Harris is forced to defend The Project co-star Waleed Aly live on air after Kyle Sandilands accuses him of being ‘smothered in wakefulness’

<!–

The Project’s Sarah Harris was forced to defend her fellow panelist Waleed Aly against one of his biggest critics during an awkward talk on live radio this week.

Harris appeared on the show Kyle And Jackie O on Monday to promote the Channel 10 current affairs show, but was left writhing in her chair after presenter Kyle Sandilands accused Aly of being too ‘awake’.

Sandilands has been an outspoken critic of Aly in recent years, previously calling him “the worst newscaster ever” for “trying to push a left-wing agenda,” such as climate change, on his TV show.

Things got awkward early in the interview after Sandilands asked Harris how she deals with “weak” panelists from The Project who don’t have a good sense of humor.

Harris hit back, highlighting that Kate Langbroek and Aly both liked to joke around on the show.

While Sandilands agreed that Langbroek was entertaining, he couldn’t say the same about Aly.

I never see the humor in it. Looking at him (I think) he is smart. Sometimes I learn a few things. But I think he’s like (KIIS FM newscaster) Brooklyn (Ross) – smothered in wakefulness and can’t see the red flags.”

His co-presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson agreed, saying the Monash University lecturer should ‘just back off’, adding: ‘It’s a lot right now’.

Harris tried to defend Aly, cryptically claiming that Sandilands and Henderson would be “surprised,” adding, “I think he’s just a moving target.” He’s contrary and has a pretty big brain.’

“He likes to throw it both ways. He’s a lawyer,” she added, prompting Sandilands to respond, “I don’t think he’s taking it both ways. I really don’t think he does.’

“Well, he likes to hear other people’s opinions, but he doesn’t. If you look at him, he’s not really conveying his point of view very well,’ Harris insisted.

Sandilands, still unconvinced, scoffed, “That’s refreshing, because I personally don’t want to know his position. ‘

Harris tried to prove her point by claiming that Aly had previously told her to always present “both sides of the story” when presenting news about The Project.

Sandilands just shrugged, “Listen, I don’t know him. I take your word for it,” prompting Harris to hastily change the subject.