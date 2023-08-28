Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    News

    Jacksonville Victim Remembered as Dedicated Father ‘Trying to Get It Together’

    By

    Aug 28, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Jacksonville Victim Remembered as Dedicated Father ‘Trying to Get It Together’

    Malcom Jackson/Reuters

    The family of a 29-year-old man killed in this weekend’s massacre at a Florida Dollar General store has revealed how the young man planned to spend the weekend with his 4-year-old daughter—but was shot before he got a chance to see her.

    Jerrald Gallion had only just entered the discount store with his girlfriend on Saturday when he was shot dead in what is being described as a “racially motivated” shooting in Jacksonville, Florida. The suspect, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, died after storming the store with two guns—a handgun and an AR-15-style rifle—one of which was reportedly decorated with a swastika. Authorities confirmed the 21-year-old turned a gun on himself and died by suicide.

    “My brother shouldn’t have lost his life,” Latiffany Gallion told the Associated Press on Sunday. “A simple day of going to the store, and he’s taken away from us forever.” Two family members did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Obstacle course’ for the disabled: Can Paris transport be made accessible in time for the Olympics?

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Tropical Storm Idalia hurricane update: Florida declares a state of emergency as Category 2 storm with 100mph winds expected to make landfall sparking 11ft storm surges

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Billionaire Atlassian software boss Scott Farquhar reveals why he really thinks staff should be allowed to work from home

    Aug 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Obstacle course’ for the disabled: Can Paris transport be made accessible in time for the Olympics?

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Tropical Storm Idalia hurricane update: Florida declares a state of emergency as Category 2 storm with 100mph winds expected to make landfall sparking 11ft storm surges

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Billionaire Atlassian software boss Scott Farquhar reveals why he really thinks staff should be allowed to work from home

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    The BRICS summit ended with no new currency and all 5 members issuing differing and contradictory commentary on de-dollarization

    Aug 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy