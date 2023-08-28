Jacksonville Victim Remembered as Dedicated Father ‘Trying to Get It Together’

Malcom Jackson/Reuters

The family of a 29-year-old man killed in this weekend’s massacre at a Florida Dollar General store has revealed how the young man planned to spend the weekend with his 4-year-old daughter—but was shot before he got a chance to see her.

Jerrald Gallion had only just entered the discount store with his girlfriend on Saturday when he was shot dead in what is being described as a “racially motivated” shooting in Jacksonville, Florida. The suspect, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, died after storming the store with two guns—a handgun and an AR-15-style rifle—one of which was reportedly decorated with a swastika. Authorities confirmed the 21-year-old turned a gun on himself and died by suicide.

“My brother shouldn’t have lost his life,” Latiffany Gallion told the Associated Press on Sunday. “A simple day of going to the store, and he’s taken away from us forever.” Two family members did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

