EXCLUSIVE: Pat Rafter, 50, spends quality time with daughter India, 18, in rare public sighting of the tennis legend

He was in the spotlight for decades as one of Australia’s most successful tennis stars.

But Pat Rafter has moved less into the limelight in recent years, instead enjoying family time with wife Lara and the couple’s two children.

However, the 50-year-old recently made a rare public appearance, with the two-time US Open winner spotted at The Calile Hotel on Monday.

In photos obtained exclusively by Daily Mail Australia, Rafter chatted with his 18-year-old daughter India at the Brisbane celebrity hotspot.

Pat stood in the lobby of the hotel as India sat on a couch, while the teen suffered a foot injury and wore a moon boot.

Her retired athlete father sported a salt and pepper beard and a tight black T-shirt showed that he still has an athletic body.

The former number one tennis player in the world now chooses a quieter life away from the public eye with his family in Byron Bay.

Pat married his longtime partner Lara Rafter, a former model, in 2004.

The couple also share son Joshua, who recently turned 21 earlier this month.

Rafter was a hugely popular sex symbol in the late 1990s and he proved he had the ability to match that on the field.

Since his retirement, Rafter became an underwear model for Bonds, a brand ambassador for the Mantra Group of hotels, and a successful businessman.

He was named Australian of the Year in 2002, three years after winning the Davis Cup for his country.

Lara (pictured) married Pat in 2004, the couple sharing Joshua, 21, and India, 18

Australia’s Patrick Rafter kisses the trophy after his victory over Australia’s Mark Philippoussis at the US Open

After an impressive career, he was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2006.

His greatest achievements came at the US Open, where he won consecutive titles in 1997 and 1998, making him the world number one. 1 status in 1999.

Rafter was once named People’s Sexiest Athlete Alive, the same year he shot to fame after his first win at the US Open in 1997.