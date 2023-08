Yaroslava Mahuchikh sailed to victory in the women’s high jump on Sunday for Ukraine’s lone gold medal of the World Athletics Championships, a remarkable achievement in a season disrupted by the war in her homeland. The 21-year-old, who was forced to flee her home town of Dnipro, cleared 2.01 metres for her first world outdoor title after a pair of second-place finishes. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Post navigation