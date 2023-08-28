Billionaire Atlassian software boss Scott Farquhar reveals why he really thinks staff should be allowed to work from home

<!–

The billionaire co-founder of Atlassian has revealed he is enabling his staff to work from home so they can be more productive and happier while avoiding Sydney’s traffic jams and unaffordable accommodation.

Scott Farquhar, Australia’s seventh richest person, whose fortune is estimated at $18billion, said a staff member with children was able to move from a unit on Sydney’s north shore to a house near Wollongong beach.

“It gives people the freedom to live wherever they want,” the software giant’s co-chief executive told 60 Minutes.

“We have an employee who used to live on Sydney’s North Shore, lives in a flat with his children and was just unhappy with the space and cost of accommodation in Sydney and looked around.

“And once we announced the possibilities of ‘Team Anywhere’ – that you could work from anywhere – he then moved to Wollongong and lives in a four-bedroom house, 10 minutes from the beach.

“His kids, in the afternoons, play with the neighborhood kids and just go run outside and he’s totally transformed his life.”

Sydney is so expensive that an apartment in St Leonards, near the station on the Lower North Shore, typically costs $1.2 million.

But for the same price, it’s possible to have a house near Wollongong beach, according to CoreLogic’s median price data.

Nearly half of Atlassian’s staff have been hired since the launch of Atlassian’s “Team Anywhere” policy in early 2022. lives more than two hours from the company’s Sydney headquarters on George Street.

Mr Farquhar said that by allowing staff to work from home, it was possible for him to avoid long journeys, with people living 25km from the city often spending 40 minutes on the train to get to work.

“Many of our employees are now living remotely,” he said.

“These people don’t have to travel to and from work, so they save hours a day.

“And then they can perform at their best at work because they can organize their work around all the other things that are going on in their life.”

Mr Farquhar challenged the idea that those who work from home are less productive.

“Work is a vocation, not a place,” he said.

“We expect people to be able to work from home, in a café or in an office, but we don’t really care where they do their work, what matters to us is the result that they produce.”

Mr Farquhar, owner of a $130million mansion in Point Piper, Sydney Harbour, admitted he only visits the office once every three months.

“I work from home all the time,” he said.

“I might come into the office about once a quarter. Every three months.’

Mr Farquhar, 43, was seventh in the Australian Financial Review ranking. Rich list for 2023, with an estimated net worth of $18.2 billion, behind Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes in sixth place with a net worth of $19 billion.

Bank chief executives have faced a backlash from staff for demanding a return to the office, with Covid-related lockdowns a distant memory.

Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn, with a salary of $10.4 million, told his 49,000 staff in May that they had to be in the office 50 percent of the time from July.

NAB chief executive Ross McEwan, who received $3.89 million, demanded that his top executives return to the bank’s headquarters five days a week.