Real Housewives Of New York City: Jenna Lyons reveals her real name is Judith and shares ‘really weird story’ about her brother ‘Jenna-talia’ teasing mockery

Jenna Lyons shared that she actually got her name from her brother’s childish taunts on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of New York City on Bravo.

The season 14 episode, titled You Wreath What You Sow, opened with Jenna, 55, casting for her campaign for her LoveSeen eyelash line.

Jenna asked a model named Mary if she had a nickname and she told a fun story about her brother who nicknamed her because he couldn’t pronounce her name.

“He called me Marny,” Mary said.

“That’s so sweet,” Jenna said as Mary added that the name stuck and that her mom still calls her Marny.

“My name isn’t my real name,” Jenna revealed as Mary and Sai De Silva, 42, leaned in to listen.

“I’ll tell you a really weird story that will probably make you laugh. So my name was Judith growing up, and I never felt like a Judith. My brother always teased me. And so on the first day of school, our teacher said, ‘If you have a nickname, tell me now. Today is the day.” So I thought, “Okay,” but I had to pick something, and the only thing that came to mind was that my brother used to call me Jenna, Jenna, Jenna-talia, Jenna, Jenna. Jenna-talia,” Jenna said.

Sai said she loved that Jenna shared her story to calm down the models when casting the lash line. Jenna also said she had a genetic condition and didn’t have eyelashes, so she developed the line to help people like her. Sai asked Jenna if she was okay after her recent breakup with a secret girlfriend.

Jenna just said it was hard, especially during the holidays.

“I’m fine with being alone,” Jenna said in a confessional. “I’m just distracting myself.”

Jenna told Sai she was sure Erin Dana Lichy, 36, would be mad at her for leaving her vow renewal party without saying goodbye.

Meanwhile, Erin’s husband Abe told her how Brynn Whitfield, 36, joked with him at the anniversary party that he could still get out of the marriage. Abe said he laughed, but thought it was weird.

“That’s unacceptable to me,” said Erin, who complained of having “stomach pain.”

Jessel Taank, 43, went out to dinner with her husband Pavit and told him she couldn’t wait to buy baby girl clothes.

“That won’t happen,” said Pavit.

Jessel said in a confessional that “the castle deserves a little princess.” Jessel told Pavit that her parents really want her to have a third child.

“Your parents don’t even know we’ve done IVF until now, so how can they be so sure you’re having a girl?” Pavit said.

Pavit told her to tell her mother the truth.

Dressed in a different fur coat, Brynn went to her ex-fiancée Gideon to look at classic cars. Brynn said they met on Tinder. She told him to sell his engagement ring so he could buy the car he wanted. Brynn said she was thinking about freezing her eggs.

“I’d like to do it right, but as a tick-tock,” Brynn said. “I may look 25, but I’m not. So I need to get my shit together.’

Jessel went to lunch with her mother Nilam to tell her how she went through IVF. She told her that it took a long time to conceive and that she had several rounds of IVF.

“I didn’t mean to worry you, that’s all,” Jessel said.

Jessel and her mother were both crying. Jessel said she kept it quiet because she didn’t want people to gossip. Her mother totally understood and was glad she opened up.

Brynn appeared in a green coat decorated with fur at a wreath-building party for the ladies.

Jenna had brought her ‘Santa package’ with presents for everyone. Sai was not happy with the food options.

Sai said she learned that Jenna’s real name was actually Judith and that she got her nickname from her brother.

Jenna said her middle name was actually “Agar,” but she changed her name when she married Jenna Lyons Mazeau, but dropped the Mazeau when she got divorced.

Erin was the last to arrive at the making of the wreath.

“I’ve decided to go to this wreath because I’m angry,” Erin said in a confessional. “I want to ruin her party just like she ruined mine.”

Erin told Sai she thought she had bad manners for leaving her vow renewal party early.

“I don’t care,” Sai said.

Sai said she left because she was hungry.

“I came, I saw and I left,” said Sai.

Erin told Brynn that she was even more mad at her for going to her husband and joking about her divorce. Brynn said she was just joking and not flirting.

“It was a goddamn joke, don’t flatter yourself,” Brynn said.

Erin got up and said she was leaving and took her wreath.

“I’m really good at design and you’re all bad,” Erin said.

Jenna gave each of the women a box of gifts, and Sai joked about all the gifts that were part of Jenna’s brand partnerships.

The Real Housewives Of New York City return next Sunday on Bravo.