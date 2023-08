NNA – Aleppo International Airport went out of service in an Israeli aggression targeting the airport on Monday at dawn.

lsquo;At about 4:30 a.m. on Monday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggressionnbsp;from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Lattakia, targeting Aleppo Airportrsquo;, a military source told SANA.

The source added that the aggression caused material damage to the airport runway, thus it went out of service.–SANA

=========R.H.