Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russia downs two Ukrainian UAVs attempting an attack on Bryansk region

    By

    Aug 28, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine late Monday, Russia#39;s defense ministry said in a statement.

    quot;Tonight, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the Russian Federation was thwarted. Two UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces on duty over the territory of the Bryansk region,quot; the ministry said.

    This comes a few days after a Russian air defense unit intercepted anbsp;similar drone attacknbsp;on both Bryansk and Kaluga regions. Two drones were downed over Bryansk and one over Kaluga.

    Moscow has also witnessed several attempted UAV attacks during August, most of which were intercepted without leading to any damage.

    Last week, during the most recent attack, a drone approached Moscow and was shot down by anti-air systems. The attempted attack resulted in no casualties or damages, the city#39;s Mayor said.–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    French ambassador will stay in Niger despite junta ultimatum, says Macron

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Ukraine reveals it has developed new super missile which has already demonstrated a ‘flawless performance’ in attacking Russian forces

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    How DID Meghan Markle bag the Instagran handle @meghan? Over 100k followers await first post as Duchess makes comeback

    Aug 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    French ambassador will stay in Niger despite junta ultimatum, says Macron

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Ukraine reveals it has developed new super missile which has already demonstrated a ‘flawless performance’ in attacking Russian forces

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    How DID Meghan Markle bag the Instagran handle @meghan? Over 100k followers await first post as Duchess makes comeback

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    A possible future mission for the US’s secretive Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade drones? Hunting Russian nukes

    Aug 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy