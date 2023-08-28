Russia downs two Ukrainian UAVs attempting an attack on Bryansk region

NNA – Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine late Monday, Russia#39;s defense ministry said in a statement.

quot;Tonight, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the Russian Federation was thwarted. Two UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces on duty over the territory of the Bryansk region,quot; the ministry said.

This comes a few days after a Russian air defense unit intercepted anbsp;similar drone attacknbsp;on both Bryansk and Kaluga regions. Two drones were downed over Bryansk and one over Kaluga.

Moscow has also witnessed several attempted UAV attacks during August, most of which were intercepted without leading to any damage.

Last week, during the most recent attack, a drone approached Moscow and was shot down by anti-air systems. The attempted attack resulted in no casualties or damages, the city#39;s Mayor said.–agenciesnbsp;

