5 Ways to Protect Your Data From Ransomware Attacks

Define continuous ways to monitor systems, detect threats, and prevent data loss. This includes deploying DLP and IAM controls to grant the least privileged access based on context, risk, and identity.

Backup and recovery strategies should include storing critical data on offline cold storage that can be disconnected from production networks. Additionally, it is recommended to test recovery capabilities regularly.

Install Antivirus Software

What are the ways how to prevent ransomware? Virus protection software will block ransomware downloads from being injected into an organization’s systems. However, it’s essential to understand that AV software isn’t enough to protect your business against ransomware attacks.

Encrypting ransomware malware snatches your data and renders it unreadable. Once cybercriminals have encrypted your files, they will only return them if you pay them.

Infection vectors for a ransomware attack include phishing emails that contain malicious attachments, infected external storage devices, compromised websites, and malvertising (legitimate digital ads that attackers have hacked to pass ransomware infections). Attackers typically target small businesses because they tend to have smaller security teams and rely more on file sharing and collaboration. They also target affluent regions and countries to be able to demand higher ransom payments.

Attackers use exploit kits to scan websites and search for vulnerabilities they can use to infect users’ devices with a ransomware download. IPS/IDS, WAFs, and NGFWs can prevent these exploit kits from gaining access to your network. They can also stop them from communicating with Command & Control centers to download or spread the infection.

Install Anti-Phishing Software

Attackers often distribute ransomware through phishing, disguising infected files or applications as updates or other legitimate software and media downloads. File-sharing platforms and P2P networks are other common avenue through which attackers spread malware.

Once an infection takes hold, victims usually discover it when they can no longer access their data or see computer messages informing them about the attack and demanding a ransom payment. The best way to prevent ransomware attacks is to be a conscientious user: never click on untrustworthy links, software, or attachments; install anti-phishing and antivirus software; and keep operating systems and software patched and updated.

Additionally, organizations should consider investing in cloud technologies, which make it easier to fend off ransomware attacks and allow for more rigorous backup and recovery. In addition, they should educate employees to spot suspicious emails and text messages that ask for personal information, which could be used in a phishing attack. Lastly, if a device is deemed infected, users should shut it down and disconnect it from their network. This step is crucial to preventing the malware from spreading further and potentially compromising more files.

Install Firewall Software

During ransomware attacks, hackers lock access to a device or its data, extorting money for their return. These attacks can cause costly disruptions to operations and loss of critical information and personal details about customers and employees. In addition, they can compromise the reputation of a business and its ability to continue operating.

The most common attack method involves downloading ransomware through a phishing email. Attackers then use credentials stolen from authorized users (either by purchasing them on the Dark Web or cracking them through brute force) to gain access to a network and device. The attackers can then encrypt the files or data on those devices and steal sensitive information they can sell on the black market.

Firewall software protects against ransomware attacks by blocking infected devices from accessing networks and the internet. It can also detect suspicious behavior and identify and block malicious commands triggered by the malware, which reduces the likelihood of a successful infection. In addition, a firewall can prevent attackers from exfiltrating (stealing) data by intercepting communication with command and control centers.

Install Backup Software

Ransomware can infect computers by tricking users to open files, click a link or visit a website that contains malicious code. Some versions of this malware encrypt the victim’s computer files and folders, making them unusable until a payment is made to unlock the encrypted data.

Once the malware takes hold, victims usually discover it when they can no longer access their files and see computer messages advising that they must pay a ransom to unlock or restore their data. The criminals behind this type of malware typically demand payments in cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin.

The most common way ransomware gains access to an organization’s network is through a phishing email with an attachment the user thinks they can trust. The extension is a downloader that begins the malware attack when the victim opens it.

Some attackers also target companies in specific countries or regions to extort more money from them than they would from companies in more affluent countries. Other attackers may use tools to hide their malware as “free” or “non-profit” software in third-party app stores, such as Amazon’s App Store and Google Play.

Install Anti-Malware Software

A ransomware attack is a malware that encrypts files on a victim’s computer or connected devices and demands money in exchange for the decryption key. This malware typically hides in attachments, advertisements, third-party apps, and links in phishing emails and text messages. The most common action ransomware takes is to encrypt files and folders on the user’s computer or connected storage devices. This encrypts the files so they are unusable without a key or a specific mathematical algorithm known only by the attacker.

Once the files are encrypted, the attackers present a message to their victim explaining that they will only decrypt them for an unspecified amount of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency payment. Cybercriminals target businesses with valuable data and assets. Hospitals and other medical organizations are tempting targets, as patients’ lives could hang in the balance.

The most effective way to prevent ransomware attacks is by implementing a cybersecurity solution that combines advanced threat prevention, zero trust access control, and data visibility. This proactive approach can avoid ransomware attacks before damaging critical infrastructure, networks, and business operations.

5 Ways to Protect Your Data From Ransomware Attacks