Travellers shocked at the ‘unbelievable’ price of basic amenities on their luxury cruise

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cruise passengers have been in shock after receiving a price list for everyday items in their cabins.

The list details 18 standard hotel room accessories available on the Viking Sky cruise liner, from blankets to serving trays and tumblers – along with the price if guests want to take them home.

The most expensive item on the list was a $280 box of tissues, followed by a $190 blanket and a $145 toothbrush holder.

The price list was signed by the general manager of Viking Sky.

“We hope you enjoy your time aboard Viking Sky. Your well-appointed cabin has plenty of delightful amenities,” the note reads.

Cruise passengers have been in shock after receiving a price list for everyday items in their cabin.

The listing, which was posted online by a passenger, said bathrobes would cost customers $75, hairdryers $65 and a glass tumbler $110.

“If you would like to purchase any of these items – or any other items not included in your personal cabin category – please consult with your cabin attendant. »

The listing, which was posted online by a passenger, said bathrobes would cost customers $75, hairdryers $65 and a glass tumbler $110.

A felt magazine bag was $100, while a serving tray and its insert cost $175 in total.

“Which of your Viking cruisers emptied their room when they left??? I’ve never seen this before,” the passenger wrote.

People couldn’t believe the price of some items, especially the bathroom ones.

“Why do they charge $280 for tissues,” one laughed.

“I want to know what the soap dish, toothbrush holder and tissue box are made of,” said another.

Others said the price was simply a necessary deterrent.

The box of tissues was the most expensive item on the list, valued at $180.

“I don’t think the price is a function of the quality, I think the price is a function of the theft of the item. The higher the price, the more the item was stolen,” one person said.

And many others agreed.

“It seems that things that are easy to lose are cheaper – and those that you shouldn’t take into the room are too expensive. It’s almost like an honesty system,” said one.

And others said that as much as they appreciate the amenities of hotel rooms, they don’t understand why people would want them in their homes.

“I’m at the stage in my life where I’m trying to get rid of stuff,” one laughed.

“I love bathrobes but can barely fit what I put in my suitcase – how do people squeeze into a bathrobe,” another added.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Viking for comment.