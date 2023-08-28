Rebirth Beirut Presents “Winks” – A Vibrant Exhibition to embrace life’s lightness and joyby Artist Samir Tamari

NNA – Rebirth Beirut is thrilled to announce its upcoming art exhibition, quot;Winks,quot; featuring the remarkable works of artist Samir Tamarinbsp;and curated by Dr. Tony Karam.

The exhibition is set to take place at Rebirth Beirut#39;s cultural space in the heart of Beirut#39;s vibrantnbsp;Gemmayzenbsp;district. The opening night willnbsp;benbsp;Friday September 1stnbsp;from 6 to 9 PM and the exhibition will remain open from 2ndnbsp;to 9thSeptember between 5 and 8 PM (closednbsp;on Sunday).nbsp;

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Samir Tamari discovered his passion for art at a young age, nurturing his talent through formal education in Art and Advertising Techniques in Montreal, Canada.nbsp;

Tamari#39;s artistic philosophy is encapsulated in his statement, quot;I am not a painting#39;s technician; I paint to express myself.quot;nbsp;

The exhibition#39;s theme, quot;Winks,quot; serves as an invitation to embrace life#39;s lightness and joy through ideas and colors.

Mr. Gabynbsp;Fernaine, President and Founder of Rebirth Beirut, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting such a meaningful exhibition: quot;At Rebirth Beirut, we take immense pride innbsp;promoting art and culture in the city as we believe it is the best image that we can give to Beirutrdquo;.

The artist himself shared his thoughts on his creations: quot;Life is a game,quot; and quot;That#39;s all folks.quot; These iconic paintings, brought to life with thoughtful precision, encapsulate the essence of the exhibition#39;s theme. Tamari encourages us to take life with a wink, to enjoy its fleeting moments, and to remember that, ultimately, our existence is a brief journey in the vast expanse of time.

Part of the proceeds from the exhibition will go towards supporting Rebirth Beirut#39;s initiatives, including the rehabilitation of traffic lights, street lighting, and other development projects that serve the beautiful capital of Beirut.

