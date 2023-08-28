Olivia Wilde keeps it casual in distressed jeans and a white crop top for a day of shopping and lunch with a friend in Los Angeles

<!–

Olivia Wilde enjoys a little respite from her normally busy schedule as an actress, director and mother of two.

And on Sunday, the New York City native continued her laid-back lifestyle by going grocery shopping with a friend in the residential and commercial neighborhood of Silverlake, in the east-central region of Los Angeles.

The day also included a lunch stop at cozy and hip Italian restaurant Little Dom’s for Olivia, who recently joined forces with her ex Jason Sudeikis for a major legal win.

As the sun shone down fiercely and temperatures reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit in much of inland LA, Wilde wore a white tank top with a pair of distressed jeans.

She also wore black sandals, dark sunglasses and a blue baseball cap over her long light brown locks that flowed over her shoulders and down to the middle of her back.

From the look of the large shopping bag in her right hand, Wilde (née Olivia Jane Cockburn), 39, was having some success finding things to buy.

The Don’t Worry Darling star and director and her friend looked like they were having a great time chatting and laughing over the afternoon outing.

The girlfriend was similarly dressed in a white T-shirt that she tucked into light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Like Wilde, the unknown girlfriend also wore a baseball cap over her long blonde locks, which fell just past her shoulders.

After their leisurely lunch, where they ate tasty Italian fare, the couple headed out again for another round of shopping, including a stop at the Reckless Unicorn to pick up some clothes for her kids.

Wilde is the proud mother of two children: son Otis, eight, and daughter Daisy, six, who she co-parents with ex-fiancée and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

The former couple were together for over nine years before they decided to split up and go their separate ways.

Before getting this latest break, the Hollywood A-lister had a voice role in the animated superhero series DC League Of Super-Pets, and starred in and directed the psychological thriller film Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde first gained attention in Hollywood with her role as Remy ‘Thirteen’ Hadley in the medical drama series House (2007-2012).

Her film resume includes Conversations With Other Women (205), Alfa Dog (2007), Tron: Legacy (2010, Cowboys & Aliens (2011), Butter (2011), Drinking Buddies (2013), The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Among others Rush (2013) and Meadowland (2015).

She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Julia in 1984.

Since 2019, Wilde has focused much of her attention on directing, with her early behind-the-camera credits working on Booksmart (2019),

She would serve a dual role as one of the lead actresses and director of the drama film Don’t Worry Darling (2022).