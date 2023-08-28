Rare Animals: Unveiling the Patternless Birth of a Spotless Giraffe and a Stripeless Tiger

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

From leopards to zebras, many of the animal kingdom’s most distinctive creatures feature incredible stripes and spots.

But what would happen if they disappeared completely?

Last month, a pristine giraffe calf was born at a Tennessee zoo, making it the only known giraffe without its iconic patterns.

As it turns out, there are numerous rare examples of this in the wild, be it stripeless tigers or all-white pandas.

So take a look, as MailOnline reveals why so many of these curious species exist.

1. albino panda

WHAT IS ALBINISM? Albinism is an incredibly rare disease that is usually caused by mutations in genes involved in melanin production. Melanin is a polymer that determines the color of skin, hair, and eyes in both animals and humans. So an animal with little to no melanin would be very pale and white.

In 2019, local officials saw what is believed to be the first all-white panda roaming the forest in China’s Wolong National Nature Reserve.

With no body spots and distinctive red eyes, the female is believed to have albinism, an incredibly rare condition caused by mutations in genes involved in melanin production.

Melanin is a polymer that determines the color of skin, hair, and eyes in both animals and humans.

“Albinism refers to a group of inherited disorders characterized by little or no production of the pigment melanin, which determines the color of our skin, eyes and hair,” Alex Cagan, a genetic scientist at the Sanger Institute in Cambridgeshire, told MailOnline.

“The inheritance pattern of albinism is usually autosomal recessive. This means that an individual must inherit two copies of the mutated gene (one from each parent) to express the disease.

“Whereas, parents who carry only one copy of the mutation are called carriers and usually do not show signs of albinism.”

This panda is believed to have albinism, an incredibly rare condition that is often caused by mutations in many genes involved in melanin production.

The albino panda was first seen in the Wolong National Nature Reserve in 2019.

2. Flawless giraffe

In July, a pristine giraffe calf was born at the Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee.

Unlike the panda, this calf’s fur is completely brown, suggesting it doesn’t have the same rare condition of albinism.

Instead, Cagan suspects that the giraffe has an even more unusual mutation that changes the way color pigments are distributed throughout its body.

This is a type of “reaction-diffusion process” that was previously theorized by Alan Turing, the mathematician who broke the famous puzzle machine in World War II.

“These cases are probably rare because they depend on a new dominant mutation occurring in a specific part of the genome that alters the pigmentation pattern or that two giraffes carry the same recessive variant that causes this pattern and have offspring together,” he continued. Mr Cagan.

However, it is also believed that a brown giraffe would be at a disadvantage in the wild, which is perhaps another reason why this is a first.

Believe it or not, a giraffe’s spots can help regulate its temperature while also serving as a form of protection.

“Giraffe spots are thought to be a form of camouflage to help them avoid being seen by predators and are related to an intricate network of blood vessels beneath the surface that help them regulate their temperature,” Mr Cagan said. .

“So, in addition to being pretty to look at, the dots may serve important roles in helping giraffes survive in the wild.

“Therefore, in the wild, unspotted giraffes may be at a disadvantage. But in a zoo they are probably fine, unless the mutation has some additional effects that affect their health, but as far as I know there is currently no indication that this is the case.

This unnamed baby giraffe was born on July 31 at the Brights Zoo in Tennessee with no spots, making it the only brown giraffe known to have no spots.

3. Tiger without stripes

Fareeda, a non-striped Bengal cub, was the first all-white tiger to be born in Africa at Cango Wildlife Ranch in South Africa during 2008.

He was born into a litter of three born to parents of two striped white tigers that carried a rare gene.

The chances of this happening are said to be only 100 to one, and Fareeda was believed to be only one of 20 unstriped white tigers in the world.

Despite this, the keepers clarified that Fareeda did not have albinism due to her distinctive blue eyes.

Instead, they explained that stripeless white tigers used to live quite a bit in northern India before they finally went extinct.

Fareeda, a non-striped Bengal cub, was the first all-white tiger to be born in Africa at Cango Wildlife Ranch in South Africa during 2008.

4. The orca of the ‘White Death’

Nicknamed “Iceberg” and “White Death,” an albino killer whale was first photographed by scientists in 2012.

The whale was hunting in a “group” of 12 “normal” orcas and appeared to be well received despite its unique appearance.

“In many ways, the Iceberg is a symbol of all that is pure, wild and extraordinarily exciting in the ocean waiting to be discovered,” said project director Erich Hoyt at the time.

“The challenge is to keep the ocean healthy so that such surprises are always possible.”

Cagan also explained that albinism is usually more common among captive or endangered animals, where the individuals are closely related.

Living off the coast of California and Washington, ‘southern resident killer whales’ are currently listed as endangered in the US.

According to the Marine Mammal Commissiononly 74 of these remained in 2021.

But the Iceberg was seen near Russia’s Commander Islands, and the exact number of orcas here is currently unknown.

“The occurrence of these normally recessive variants may become more common in populations where individuals are closely related, such as populations of endangered or captive animals,” said Mr Cagan.