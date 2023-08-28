Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati broaches latest developments with Grand Serail visitors

    By

    Aug 28, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday welcomed at the Grand Serail Displaced Minister, Issam Sharafeddine.nbsp;

    Mikati also met with head of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Judge Claude Karam, who handed him a copy of the commission#39;s first annual report. Karam also briefed the premier on the commission#39;s work and its future plans.nbsp;

    The Prime Minister separately welcomed a delegation from the quot;National Council for Veteran State Employeesquot;. The Council#39;s demands were presented during the meeting.nbsp;

    Mikati later had an audience with MPs Ahmed Al-Khair and Hadi Habish, as well as Cypriot Ambassador to Lebanon, Panayiotis Kyriacou, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of his duties in Lebanon.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    French ambassador will stay in Niger despite junta ultimatum, says Macron

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Ukraine reveals it has developed new super missile which has already demonstrated a ‘flawless performance’ in attacking Russian forces

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    How DID Meghan Markle bag the Instagran handle @meghan? Over 100k followers await first post as Duchess makes comeback

    Aug 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    French ambassador will stay in Niger despite junta ultimatum, says Macron

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Ukraine reveals it has developed new super missile which has already demonstrated a ‘flawless performance’ in attacking Russian forces

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    How DID Meghan Markle bag the Instagran handle @meghan? Over 100k followers await first post as Duchess makes comeback

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    A possible future mission for the US’s secretive Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade drones? Hunting Russian nukes

    Aug 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy