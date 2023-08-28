Mikati broaches latest developments with Grand Serail visitors

NNA – Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday welcomed at the Grand Serail Displaced Minister, Issam Sharafeddine.nbsp;

Mikati also met with head of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Judge Claude Karam, who handed him a copy of the commission#39;s first annual report. Karam also briefed the premier on the commission#39;s work and its future plans.nbsp;

The Prime Minister separately welcomed a delegation from the quot;National Council for Veteran State Employeesquot;. The Council#39;s demands were presented during the meeting.nbsp;

Mikati later had an audience with MPs Ahmed Al-Khair and Hadi Habish, as well as Cypriot Ambassador to Lebanon, Panayiotis Kyriacou, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of his duties in Lebanon.

