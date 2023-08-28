Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Minor 3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in Jordan

    By

    Aug 28, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The Jordanian Seismological Observatory detected a seismic event registering a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake originated in the northeastern vicinity of Theban city, located within the Madaba Governorate.

    According to the Observatory#39;s report, the tremor took place precisely at 3:09 am, manifesting at a depth of seven km beneath the Earth#39;s surface. While characterized as a mild earthquake, it may have been perceivable to local residents in proximity to the epicenter.–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    French ambassador will stay in Niger despite junta ultimatum, says Macron

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Ukraine reveals it has developed new super missile which has already demonstrated a ‘flawless performance’ in attacking Russian forces

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    How DID Meghan Markle bag the Instagran handle @meghan? Over 100k followers await first post as Duchess makes comeback

    Aug 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    French ambassador will stay in Niger despite junta ultimatum, says Macron

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Ukraine reveals it has developed new super missile which has already demonstrated a ‘flawless performance’ in attacking Russian forces

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    How DID Meghan Markle bag the Instagran handle @meghan? Over 100k followers await first post as Duchess makes comeback

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    A possible future mission for the US’s secretive Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade drones? Hunting Russian nukes

    Aug 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy