Minor 3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in Jordan

NNA – The Jordanian Seismological Observatory detected a seismic event registering a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake originated in the northeastern vicinity of Theban city, located within the Madaba Governorate.

According to the Observatory#39;s report, the tremor took place precisely at 3:09 am, manifesting at a depth of seven km beneath the Earth#39;s surface. While characterized as a mild earthquake, it may have been perceivable to local residents in proximity to the epicenter.–agenciesnbsp;

