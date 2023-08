NNA – The Finance and Budget Parliamentary Committee on Monday convened in session headed by MP Ibrahim Kanaan to discuss ldquo;Alvarez and Marsalrdquo; preliminary forensic audit report in presence of Ministers of Finance and Justice, Youssef Al-Khalil and Henry Al-Khoury, and Lebanese Central Bank Acting Governor, Wassim Mansouri.

===========R.H.