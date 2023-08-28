More than 12,000 sign petition to kick out Alexee Trevizo from university after her bail was changed so she can go to classes despite being accused of murdering her newborn baby

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

More than 12,000 people have signed a petition to bar a New Mexico teenager accused of murdering her newborn baby from attending college.

Alexee Trevizo, 19, gave birth to her son in a toilet at Artesia General Hospital on January 27 before dumping his body in a trash can.

The teenager claims the baby boy ‘wasn’t crying’ when she gave birth to him alone and he was stillborn, while prosecutors claim she killed him by strangling him.

And now it appears that more than 12,000 people have signed a petition to expel Treviso from New Mexico State University at Las Cruces after a judge changed his bail conditions to allow him to… to attend his classes in person.

The petition, launched by Evelyn Grasiano on Change.orgsaid allowing Treviso to pursue higher education when she has been accused of a “heinous crime” is “morally wrong”.

The teenager (pictured in hospital) claims the baby boy 'wasn't crying' when she gave birth to him alone and he was stillborn, while prosecutors claim she killed him in strangling him.

“It is important to consider the impact this case may have on public trust,” the petition reads. “Allowing a person accused of murder access to education where they will be placed in the care of others could undermine public confidence…as well as the justice system itself.”

The petition repeatedly refers to Treviso “pursuing a career in nursing or social work,” but there is no supporting evidence.

The petition was filed just days after a judge ruled that Treviso would be allowed to attend his college classes in person during a hearing in Eddy County Court. Treviso appeared with his attorney Garry C. Mitchell via zoom during the pretrial hearing.

Previously, another judge ruled, using a domestic violence framework, that Treviso should not be allowed to see her boyfriend and alleged father of her child, Devin Fierro, who also attends the same university, reports Law and crime.

But Judge Jane Gray expressed shock at the ruling and said there were no domestic violence allegations in the case and ruled Trevizo should be allowed to see Fierro and attend the same university.

Treviso gave birth in the toilets of Artesia General Hospital on January 27 after presenting complaining of back pain.

After giving birth to her baby boy alone, she put his body in a trash can for cleaners to find. She claims he was stillborn.

Alexee Trevizo and her boyfriend Devyn Fierro at the Artesia High School Prom on April 22 – 12 weeks after she gave birth to their newborn son and threw him in the trash in a hospital toilet. She was arrested on May 10 and is now charged with murder.

Prosecutors claim she killed him by strangling him, basing their theory on the baby having air in his lungs when he died.

But Treviso lawyer Gary Mitchell told DailyMail.com earlier this week that she had been unjustly vilified.

Her defense team is fighting not only to have the charges against her thrown out, but also to prove that the boy died before she gave birth to him.

In legal documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Mitchell claims hospital staff and city workers violated HIPPA laws by sharing her medical records and discussing the case.

He also claims that by the time the case comes to trial, it will become clear that she did not strangle the child.

“The thing is, she didn’t kill her baby. The tests (which have been done) to determine if she did are so antiquated they are medieval.

“There was no strangulation. This is not a murder case,” he said.

Mitchell says he will show how Alexee was given a cocktail of drugs inappropriate for pregnant women let alone those in labor.

“It’s definitely the main cause of the baby’s death.” Guess what causes major respiratory problems in the fetus? Morphine, he said.

Mitchell says a toxicology report shows the baby had 0.19 nanograms of morphine in his system when he was born and also tested positive for COVID-19, influenza A&B and SARS.

He maintains that Alexee didn’t know she was pregnant despite gaining weight and developing a bump clearly visible through her cheerleading clothes.

“You know, women say to me ‘she gained 10 or 15 kilos so she must have known that’ but she was on her period when she went to the hospital.

“Scientifically, 1 in 2,500 women don’t know they’re pregnant when they give birth – especially teenage girls.

“She went to McDonald’s every day with her boyfriend. She thinks gaining weight is normal. She was taking birth control and had her period. She didn’t feel any kick, she didn’t feel sick.

“Why would she think she was pregnant?” »

Videos taken on January 6 – three weeks before she was due – show Alexee Trevizo, 19, cheerleading with a huge baby bump. On January 27, she gave birth in secret and threw the baby’s body in a hospital trash can. Now she’s charged with murder

However, as DailyMail.com previously reported, Trevizo’s high school friends claimed she knew she was pregnant.

The friends claimed that Trevizo even chose a name for the little boy. She was going to call him Alex.

And she claimed she gained weight, not because she was expecting but because she started taking birth control pills.

Trevizo was pictured in her cheerleading outfit with a visible baby bump just three weeks before she gave birth.

Just 21 days later, she was in hospital crying when police told her she had been caught trying to dispose of her son’s body.

Meanwhile, Mitchell says staff unwittingly continued to give Alexee medication that would interfere with the baby’s breathing for too long.

“On January 26, she goes to the hospital and arrives at 0:03 am. Around 12:05 a.m., she was admitted. At 12:18 a.m., they start giving him muscle relaxants.

“At 12:28 a.m. they give him morphine, and they also give him more painkillers. This continues for 111 minutes.

“They give her ketorolac, which you’re not supposed to give pregnant women, and ondansetron for nausea.

“They give him the muscle relaxant cyclobenzaprine, acetaminophen, and morphine, which you’re definitely not supposed to give during labor.”

“At 12:28 a.m., he was given morphine and blood tests. At 12:51 a.m., they knew she was pregnant.

“At 1:39 in the morning, she enters the bathroom. They had taken the drip off her so she could go to the bathroom.

Prosecutors say Alexee knew she was pregnant but was desperate to hide it from everyone.

After giving birth in the bathroom, she placed the baby in a trash can and covered him with a trash bag.

The infant was discovered by a hospital cleaner who was traumatized by what she found.