Ukraine reveals it has developed new super missile which has already demonstrated a ‘flawless performance’ in attacking Russian forces

The weapon last week destroyed a modern Russian air defense system.

Ukraine independently developed the new “absolutely modern” missile

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ukraine boasts that it has developed a new super-missile that has already performed “flawlessly” in attacking Russian forces.

The weapon brought down a Russian S-400 Triumf air defense system last week in a spectacular strike in the annexed Crimea.

Initial speculation was that kyiv had used a British- or French-supplied Storm Shadow missile with pinpoint accuracy in this deadly attack on Olenivka at Cape Tarkhankut in northwestern Crimea.

But it is now clear that Ukraine deployed its sophisticated new cruise missile.

“The missile was new, absolutely modern,” said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Initial speculation was that kyiv had used a British or French supplied Storm Shadow missile with pinpoint accuracy.

The weapon reportedly shot down a Russian S-400 Triumf air defense system last week in a spectacular strike in annexed Crimea.

Ukraine may have retrofitted the low-flying Neptune subsonic anti-ship missile that sank the Moskva flagship of Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea Fleet last year.

Ukrainian television said that “there is no clarification whether it is an absolutely new missile or a modified one.”

He praised her “impeccable performance”.

Ukrainian television said that “there is no clarification whether it is an absolutely new missile or a modified one.”

One suspicion is that Ukraine has retrofitted the low-flying Neptune subsonic anti-ship missile that sank the Moskva flagship of Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea Fleet last year.

The new missile appears designed to hit ground targets.

The impact on the S-400 was very significant as the Russian state of the art air defense system and associated radar should detect and nullify missiles at a range of around 200 miles.

The deployment of Cape Tarkhankut gave Russia control over a strip of strategic land and water in the western Black Sea.

“The missile was new, absolutely modern,” said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Ukraine is developing its own missiles and relies on Western munitions like US-made Storm Shadow and HIMARS.

Previously there were claims that the Ukrainians were modifying Neptune not only with GPS but other advancements to allow it to engage ground targets potentially as far as 225 miles away.

The S-400 attack carried out by Ukraine last week destroyed air defense missiles in a giant explosion and also wiped out Russian troops.

“As a result of the explosion, the facility itself, the missiles and the personnel installed in it were completely destroyed,” Ukrainian official Anton Gerashchenko said.

In the aftermath of the attack, some Russian sources suggested that the attack was carried out by Storm Shadow.

However, Ukraine is developing its own missiles and relies on Western munitions such as US-made Storm Shadow and HIMARS.

It has also adapted the S-200 air defense missile into a strike option that has been used in annexed Crimea and Russia.

A Ukrainian cruise missile was destroyed in the air off the Crimean coast today, the Russian Defense Ministry said.