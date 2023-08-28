UK flights grounded live: ‘Technical issue’ with air traffic control

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Planes departing and flying to the UK have been grounded due to an issue with air traffic control which has resulted in airspace being closed.

NATS, the national air traffic controllers, said in a statement: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have placed restrictions on traffic flow to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the bug.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause”.

Easyjet passengers were told that the issue currently affected all flights that were required to fly into or out of the UK.

A message sent to travelers read: “We have been made aware of an air traffic control issue which currently affects all flights required to enter or leave UK airspace.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the impact of this issue and the timetable for resuming normal operations.

“If you are already on board at one of our locations waiting to take off, our crew will keep you informed.

“If you are at one of our airports waiting to board, please continue to check the flight information screens in the terminals.”

The company added: “Although this disruption is beyond our control, we sincerely apologize for the disruption to your travel plans today.”