Snap! Nine times members of the royal family have looked almost IDENTICAL to their relatives

It may be inevitable that there will be family similarities, but the similarities go beyond a shapely nose or jawline.

As royal watchers are quick to point out, they also include distinctive facial expressions.

And together, these uncanny similarities seem to be passed down from generation to generation.

Photographs of a bearded King Charles when he was younger show an uncanny resemblance to Prince Harry on the cover of his explosive memoir Spare

Prince Edward bears great similarities to his grandfather, King George VI. Members of the public pointed out similar eyebrows and large ears.

Fans said Prince William clearly had the “Spencer look” and even seemed to have inherited his mother’s mannerisms.

And we saw it again recently when the Princess of Wales released a new portrait photo of her only daughter Charlotte for her eighth birthday.

Royal fans on social media were quick to point out the similarities between the young princess and her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

Comparing the photo with an image of the Queen when she was around eight or nine years old, the family resemblance is evident, with many claiming she had her great-grandmother’s eyes.

In another image, a photo of Princess Charlotte from the Easter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, was compared to a photo of her paternal grandmother, Princess Diana.

The photo showed Charlotte posing with a smirk similar to a photo of Diana when she was around 11 years old.

Prince George has been hailed as the image of his father, Prince William, from when he was just a toddler, through to more recent images of the nine-year-old at the funeral of the late queen.

Prince William in his youth was often compared to his mother, Princess Diana, seen with the same eyes and sporting the same smile.

Then there are photos of a bearded king in his youth, which show a strong resemblance to his youngest son, Harry, as he appears on the cover of his memoir, Spare.

Prince Edward is the spitting image of his grandfather, King George VI. Members of the public pointed out how they had similar eyebrows and large ears.

The resemblances, however, go back further than those of more modern royals. Princess Beatrice is often compared to her ancestor Queen Victoria.

Many have compared the facial features of the two royals, including Beatrice’s large eyes, mouth and the shape of her face.

Prince Philip looked remarkably like Prince William in his youth in the navy, where he was seen sporting a beard.

Prince William and Prince George looked remarkably alike, wearing the exact same outfit, when they were both toddlers. Seen with shiny blonde hair, red shorts and a white shirt

Prince George continues to echo his father as he ages. In a photo of him at the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022, he is very reminiscent of his father at a similar age in 1989.

The Queen and Princess Charlotte have often been compared by royal fans. Comparing the photo with an image of the Queen when she was around eight or nine years old, the family resemblance is clear, with many saying she had her great-grandmother’s eyes.

As well as being compared to the Queen, Princess Charlotte is often compared to her late maternal grandmother, Princess Diana. The odd photo showed Charlotte posing with a smirk similar to a photo of Diana when she was around 11.

Charlotte also shares a resemblance to Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto when she was the same age.

Prince William and Charlotte share a similar happy smile

Prince Louis shares similar traits to his mother Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, sharing a gap-toothed smile and similar eyes.

Princess Beatrice is often compared to her ancestor, Queen Victoria.

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones is the only granddaughter of Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon. The couple look extremely alike with similar eyes and facial features.