Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saudi ENT Doctor Helps a Child to See Again Nasal Endoscopy Clears a 10-year-old Eye Infection

    By

    Aug 28, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – ENT doctors at King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Buraydah (central Saudi Arabia) put an end to a ten-year-old girlrsquo;s pain in her eyes which lasted for months.nbsp;

    Saudi Health indicated that the patient came to the hospital on Sunday 27th August suffering from swelling and in her left eye. Also, she had uncontrollable tears and blocked airflow in her left nostril.nbsp;

    Medical checkups exposed a grade 4 adenoid on the left side of the nose. CT scans also showed fungal infections in the paranasal sinus, laceration of the bone between the nose and the left eye, infections around the left eye, and changes in the base of her skull bones.nbsp;

    Quickly, the medical team performed an endoscopy to clean the paranasal sinus. The patient then underwent a vision to test her eyes. Thankfully, she left the hospital with clear vision.nbsp;nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Most cancer screenings ‘don’t extend lives’, claims review of more than 2million patients – but DON’T go canceling that test yet

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Witney Carson announces she won’t be returning for Dancing With The Stars season 32: ‘This was not a decision we took lightly at all’

    Aug 28, 2023
    News Politics

    DeSantis says politics won’t interfere with storm response

    Aug 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Most cancer screenings ‘don’t extend lives’, claims review of more than 2million patients – but DON’T go canceling that test yet

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Witney Carson announces she won’t be returning for Dancing With The Stars season 32: ‘This was not a decision we took lightly at all’

    Aug 28, 2023
    News Politics

    DeSantis says politics won’t interfere with storm response

    Aug 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Statement by Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on US Ambassador’s tweet

    Aug 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy