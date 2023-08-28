Saudi ENT Doctor Helps a Child to See Again Nasal Endoscopy Clears a 10-year-old Eye Infection

NNA – ENT doctors at King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Buraydah (central Saudi Arabia) put an end to a ten-year-old girlrsquo;s pain in her eyes which lasted for months.nbsp;

Saudi Health indicated that the patient came to the hospital on Sunday 27th August suffering from swelling and in her left eye. Also, she had uncontrollable tears and blocked airflow in her left nostril.nbsp;

Medical checkups exposed a grade 4 adenoid on the left side of the nose. CT scans also showed fungal infections in the paranasal sinus, laceration of the bone between the nose and the left eye, infections around the left eye, and changes in the base of her skull bones.nbsp;

Quickly, the medical team performed an endoscopy to clean the paranasal sinus. The patient then underwent a vision to test her eyes. Thankfully, she left the hospital with clear vision.nbsp;nbsp;

