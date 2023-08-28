More mopping, more money.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

iRobot is bolstering its robotic mop offering with the launch of two new combo models: the Roomba Combo j5 Plus ($799) and the Roomba Combo i5 Plus ($549). These are combo cleaning robots that can mop and sweep simultaneously and come with a charging base that also automatically empties your trash bins.

When the company’s first robot vacuum/mop, the Combo j7 Plus, launched last year, it was a few years behind the competition and a little disappointing. While the j7’s robotic arm that moves the mop up and over the robot to avoid carpets entirely is pretty good, the mop itself isn’t all that stellar. (iRobot has had a very effective mopping-only line, the Jet Braavafor many years.)

These newer models do not have that arm. (They’re also well under $1,000.) Instead, when you want to mop, swap out the rear bin for a bin/water tank with a reusable mop pad attached. The robots will then mop and sweep. There’s no rocking action like you find on competitors like Roborock; iRobot says that the downward pressure and movement of the robot is enough to “scrub” the floor.

The new Combo j5 and Combo i5 (pictured) come with two bins: one for mopping and vacuuming and one for vacuuming only.

I’ve tried many combo devices, and short of a system that automatically drains and refills the robot’s water tank, I like these interchangeable modules best. They give you the most water capacity without an expensive refill dock, and therefore the least amount of refill. In my tests, more water equals better mopping.

The other option, in which a small skinny water tank is attached to the bottom of the robot, is barely good for mopping and runs out of water in minutes. The new Roombas have 210ml mop bins and the trash cans hold 360ml. Still, that’s smaller than Roborock’s 300ml water capacity and 400ml container capacity. similar models.

The downside is that you have to remember to change them back when you want to vacuum your carpeted rooms, since neither model will automatically avoid carpets or rugs. The smarter Combo j5 will let you set no-mop zones in the app, but the Combo i5 doesn’t have this feature, making it a better option for rooms without carpets.

Both new models come with a self-emptying charging base, which iRobot calls the Clean Base. This empties the vacuum’s waste bin; it does not get involved with the water side. All of that depends on you.

The Combo j5 Plus comes with iRobot’s Clean Base. Both the j5 and i5 are only sold with the Clean Base self-emptying base at launch.

The Combo j5 is part of iRobot’s high-end lineup and the Combo i5 belongs to its mid-range series. The current i3 Evo, which could very well replace the i5, is my pick for the best budget vacuum, and with the release of this model, it may see some significant price drops.

Both robots use iRobot’s operating system, giving them features like scheduling, shared maps, specific room cleaning, and more. Both navigate using iRobot’s vSLAM (simultaneous visual localization and mapping) navigation, but only the j5 has AI obstacle detection.

This is the most significant difference between the J and I series, and the reason you’ll pay $250 more for the j5 Combo. The j5 can recognize household clutter, including cords, clothing, shoes, socks, backpacks, pet bowls, pet toys, and pet waste, so you’re less likely to stray during a job and end up cleaning up.

Using its built-in camera, the j5 also recognizes objects like litter boxes, toilets, dishwashers, and more and can implement custom cleaning in those areas. It also has a dirt detection mode that further cleans dirty areas, something not available on the i5.

While both robots can create and store maps of your home and clean specific rooms whenever you want (instead of the entire house in one fell swoop), only the Combo j5 allows you to set no-mop and no-mop zones. The Combo i5 will go anywhere you can get it unless you buy it too Some of iRobot’s virtual walls.