Killing of ‘Staunch’ GOP Activist in New Hampshire Under Investigation

WMUR-TV/YouTube

A Republican Party activist and lawyer died after he was fatally stabbed in the neck inside his home in New Hampshire over the weekend, an autopsy found.

Alexander Talcott, 41, was pronounced dead in his Durham home on Saturday morning. A news release the following day from the state’s attorney general’s office said his death had been ruled a homicide and the “parties involved in the incident have been identified.” It added that authorities believe there is no danger to the public, with investigators looking into “whether the person who stabbed Mr. Talcott acted in self-defense.”

No arrests have yet been announced in connection with Talcott’s death.

