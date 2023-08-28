Princess Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies shows off her toned midriff in a crochet co-ord during lavish St Tropez trip – amid rumours she’s dating Denmark’s future King

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Princess Chiara of Bourbon-Deux-Siciles showed off her toned belly in a crochet outfit on a sunny evening in Saint-Tropez.

The 20-year-old Italian heiress is enjoying a sunny getaway to the south of France with her sister amid rumors she is dating Prince Christian of Denmark.

Share snaps of herself with instagramthe daughter of Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro showed off her incredible figure in a cream ensemble.

The crocheted two-piece included a maxi skirt and matching crop top which she paired with a stylish scarf.

To add an extra touch of glamour, she donned a trendy black necklace and peep toe sandals.

Princess Chiara of Bourbon-Deux-Siciles showed off her toned belly on a sunny evening in Saint-Tropez

She captioned the bevy of jaw-dropping snaps, “You are my wonder wall.”

Chiara and her sister Princess Carolina have stayed on the French Riviera, including the Chateau de la Messardière, where prices can reach £3,000 a night.

Her father, Prince Carlo, claims the now-defunct throne of the former House of Bourbon-Deux-Siciles, a younger branch of the Spanish royal family, which descended from the Capetian dynasty and ruled southern Spain. Italy and Sicily in the 18th and 19th centuries. .

Meanwhile, his mother, Duchess Camilla, née Crociani, is the daughter of Italian business tycoon Camilla Crociani and actress Edy Vessel.

She recently came to attention after hinting at a relationship with Prince Christian, the future king of Denmark.

“We have known each other since we were little, my father Carlo is his little sister’s godfather,” she recently told Italian newspaper Corriere.

As much as Chiara likes to appear in the public eye, it seems Prince Christian has kept his private life a secret and has said he won’t be receiving a royal pension when he turns 18.

He will only receive money from the royal grant if his father ascends the throne and will remain limited in his royal duties until he is 21 years old.

The Italian heiress is enjoying a sunny getaway to the south of France with her sister amid rumors she is dating Danish Prince Christian.

Sharing snaps of herself on Instagram, the daughter of Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro showed off her incredible figure in a cream ensemble.

The crocheted two-piece included a maxi skirt and matching crop top which she paired with a stylish scarf.

Chasing the spotlight — and bragging about their relationships — is perhaps unsurprising given Chiara’s family’s show business background.

Chiara will not inherit the titles but says she has “the same responsibility to continue the story of my royal family”.

She adds: “I feel the link with the country where the Bourbons reigned. I have just been with my parents in Hungary, on an official trip, and I am learning the meaning of the role. I understood that Royal Highness may mean to be worthy, not to disappoint those who look at you. It is a responsibility.

His mother, Princess Camilla, née Crociani, is the daughter of Italian industrial magnate Camilla Crociani and actress-turned-dancer Edy Vessel.

She recently caught the eye after hinting at a relationship with Prince Christian, the future King of Denmark (pictured together in Monaco)

Even though the Danish royal family has yet to comment on the rumours, Chiara isn’t afraid to play up her connections.

“The Bourbon family is related to almost every royal family or former ruler in Europe, it’s kind of a big club,” she said.

“King Felipe VI of Spain is my father’s cousin and I am very close to the heiress, Leonor, who, like me, loves sport and especially women’s football”.

“Then, the Belgian royal family were often our guests in the summer in Saint-Tropez… and one of my best friends is Alexandra of Hanover, the youngest daughter of Caroline of Monaco.”