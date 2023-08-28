Real Madrid and Barcelona face being KICKED OUT of the Champions League as Spain’s FA call for UEFA to consider expelling them over ‘government intervention’ in Luis Rubiales scandal

Real Madrid and Barcelona’s Champions League places could now be under threat

The Spanish FA have urged UEFA to consider suspending them from European competitions

If granted, it would mean that all Spanish clubs would be excluded from Europe.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Real Madrid and Barcelona’s Champions League places are now in jeopardy because of the Luis Rubiales scandal, according to reports in Spain.

In a shocking development on Monday, the Spanish Football Federation urged European governing body UEFA to consider expelling them due to the Spanish government’s interference in the FIFA Cup ‘kiss-gate’ saga. world which saw Rubiales, a £214,000-a-year official, kiss the Spanish star. Jennifer Hermoso on the lips without her consent.

If this request is granted, it would mean that all Spanish clubs – including world giants Real and Barcelona – would be excluded from UEFA competitions such as the Champions League (also affecting Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad), the Europa League (Villarreal and Real Betis) and the Europa League Conference (Osasuna).

Their places in Europe are now under threat after comments by Spanish FA chief Andreu Camps criticizing the Spanish government for weighing in on the scandal that engulfed President Rubiales after he kissed Hermoso and grabbed his crotch in the royal box alongside Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old son. daughter Infanta Sofia.

As reported Onda CeroRubiales’ supporters within the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have mobilized to attack the country’s government which has called for Rubiales’ resignation.

Real Madrid and Barcelona’s places in the Champions League are threatened by the Luis Rubiales scandal

The Spanish Football Federation has urged European governing body UEFA to consider expelling them due to government interference. If granted, it would exclude all Spanish clubs from Europe.

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales is under huge pressure to resign and has been widely condemned after he kissed Spain player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips without her consent and grabbed her crotch alongside the Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter, Infanta Sofia.

The UEFA regulations state: its members “must manage their affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties.

“Any body or decision of a body which has not been elected or appointed in accordance with the said procedure, even provisionally, will not be recognized by UEFA”.

Onda Cero’s sources claim that the reason UEFA haven’t spoken on the scandal yet is that their president Aleksander Ceferin is a personal friend of Rubiales.

RFEF interim president Pedro Rocha must now decide whether to uphold the threat of general secretary Camps, a longtime ally of Rubiales, to UEFA or order his withdrawal, and whether to dismiss Camps from his position. functions.

The RFEF called an “urgent and extraordinary” meeting on Monday to discuss Rubiales’ position.

Rubiales has so far refused to resign over the incident with Hermoso last Sunday in Sydney, saying the kiss was “consensual”, which Hermoso denies.

There are many demands that he will be sacked, with the entire Spanish coaching staff quitting over the issue, and the Spanish government also want him gone.

Rubiales was due to step down on Friday, but instead lashed out at what he called “fake feminists” in a bizarre and provocative speech.

Rubiales claimed the kiss on Hermoso was consensual despite Hermoso’s insistence that it was not.

The RFEF called an “urgent and extraordinary” meeting on Monday to discuss its position

RFEF chief Andreu Camps (right) made the request to UEFA after members of the Spanish government slammed his longtime ally Rubiales for the unwanted kiss and crotch grab.

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday and announced on Saturday that he had been suspended for three months from his national and international football activities pending an internal investigation after his protocol on sexual violence was triggered.

The Spanish government cannot fire Rubiales but strongly denounced his actions and said on Friday it was seeking to have him suspended through legal proceedings in a sports court.

Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz is due to meet representatives of the female players’ union FUTPRO, which represents Hermoso, and the Spanish Footballers’ Association on Monday to ensure that football is a sector “that offers decent conditions and spaces free of gender-based violence”.

Interim Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Sunday that Rubiales should not return to the helm of Spanish football. “A person who lies, who pretends not to have understood what it means to fight for equality in an area as important as sport, cannot have the direction of football in this country in his hands,” he said. she declared.

Meanwhile, Rubiales’ mother has locked herself in a church and gone on a hunger strike to protest what she calls the “inhumane” treatment of her son.