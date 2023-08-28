Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Hamieh, Mikati discuss needs of Beirut Airport’s Air Navigation Department

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday met with Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh.nbsp;

    quot;Wersquo;ve discussed a number of issues involving Beirut Airport, which I hope will be listed on the next cabinet sessionrsquo;s agenda,rdquo; Hamieh said, adding that talks mainly touched on the Air Navigation Departmentrsquo;s activities, and the pressing need to appointment those who have succeeded Civil Service Council exams. Hamieh also briefed the PM on the ministryrsquo;s plan to clean rainwater sewers as per the Council of Ministersrsquo; decision.

