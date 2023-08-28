AI Assistants Like Siri Give Terrible CPR Advice, Study Says

Getty

When it comes to skills, CPR is probably one of the most useful. When the procedure is conducted outside of hospital settings by bystanders, it can double or even triple the chance of survival for people suffering from medical emergencies like cardiac arrest or drowning, according to the American Heart Association.

Despite its life-saving potential, though, not everyone knows CPR. While bystanders can get instructions by placing a 911 call, that might not always be possible. But in situations like cardiac arrest, every second counts—so people need instructions quickly.

That’s why AI voice assistants like Google Home, Amazon’s Alexa, or Apple’s Siri offer enormous potential in providing instructions for the procedure. A bystander who sees someone who’s not breathing and doesn’t have a pulse could just take out their phone and ask Siri to help even if they don’t know how to administer CPR.

