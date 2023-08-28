This Beauty Editor-Approved Skincare Line Is Having a Huge Sale Right Now

Scouted/The Daily Beast/ Renée Rouleau.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Celebrity esthetician and skincare expert Renée Rouleau launched her eponymous skincare brand 27 years ago this year. Rouleau’s impressive client roster includes the likes of countless A-listers with envy-inducing complexions, including Lili Reinhart, Sofia Vergara, and Madeline Petsch. Star-studded clientele aside, I don’t know a single beauty editor who doesn’t swear by at least one of Rouleau’s skincare products—though her beloved Triple Berry Smoothing Peel is a standard callout.

Renée Rouleau’s clinical-forward skincare line is rooted in her philosophy that one size does not fit all when it comes to skin. In fact, Rouleau was one of the first brands to emphasize semi-customized routines and formulas tailored for specific types (nine, to be exact!)—especially those with acne-prone and sensitive skin. Even those of us who aren’t lucky enough to get an IRL consultation with the “complexion coach,” her website features an in-depth quiz to help shoppers discover their skin type and the best formulas to address their concerns without causing irritation or compromising the skin barrier.

