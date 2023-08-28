Disney+ is not moving forward with completed adaptation of the ‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ series

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Disney+ has decided not to pick up a completed TV series adaptation of the imaginative The Spiderwick Chronicles Book Series, The Hollywood reporter has confirmed.

The six-episode series from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, a division of Disney, is being sold to other potential buyers.

Disney touted the adaptation of Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black’s books of the same name as “a modern coming-of-age story blended with fantasy adventure” when the project was first revealed in November 2021, starring Jack Dylan Grazer, Joy Bryant Mychala Lee, Christian Slater, Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell joined the ensemble cast and Kat Coiro to direct two episodes.

The popular children’s book series The Spiderwick Chronicles – which has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 32 languages ​​– was made into a Paramount film in 2008.

Suspending the Spiderwick Chronicles The adjustment is seen as the latest cancellation for Disney after it indicated it will require a $1.5 billion write-off during the fiscal third quarter by removing about 30 shows from Disney+ and Hulu to reduce costs.

Disney already has series like The world according to Jeff Goldblum, Y: The Last Man, The Mighty Ducks, Turner & Hooch, Willow, Maggie, Dollface and the 2022 Cheaper by the dozen of its streaming services.

The Spiderwick Chronicles The TV series follows the Grace family – twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen – as they move into their childhood home and uncover a dark mystery about their great-great-granduncle who once discovered a secret elven world.

Executive producer credits are shared by Coiro, Jeremy Bell, Black, Aron Eli Coleite, DiTerlizzi, Grace Gilroy, DJ Goldberg, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

deadline was the first to report that Disney+ had shelved the series adaptation.