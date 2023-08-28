’10 years have flown by!’ Prince Albert’s love child Jazmin Grimaldi reveals more snaps from her half-brother’s birthday party that was attended by her father… but Princess Charlene was nowhere to be seen

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prince Albert eldest Jazmin Grimaldi marked her brother’s 20th birthday by sharing sweet snaps of the siblings together when they were younger.

Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste celebrated the event with a family meal attended by his father Prince Albert, his mother Nicole Coste and his half-sister Jazmin.

Jazmin posted photos on Instagram from when the two were younger, with an image showing Alexandre posing in an FC Barcelona football shirt.

She captioned the footage: “10 years have passed…Happy 20th birthday to the most amazing little brother a big sister could ask for. I love you, my brother!’

Jazmin, 31, is the daughter and eldest of Prince Albert of Monaco, whom he shares with American Tamara Rotolo.

She also later shared a photo of her birthday cake, which featured layers of cream and fruit, and tagged Alexander’s account.

It comes as Alexander’s mother, Nicole Coste, 51, posted some photos from her birthday on the social media platform.

One of the snaps shows Prince Albert, 65, sitting between his eldest son and smiling ex-lover Nicole.

The family gathered to share an intimate meal together outside, surrounded by greenery.

The former Togolese flight attendant wrote: “Happy birthday Alexandre”, with a love heart emoji in the caption.

However, the royal’s wife, Princess Charlene, 45, was nowhere to be found.

They also treated themselves to a second red and white birthday cake, depicting the flag of Monaco and saying “Happy birthday Alexandre, 20 years old”. It also featured the coat of arms of Monaco.

Although he is Albert’s eldest son, he is not in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne since his parents were not married when he was born.

The royal also has his twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, eight, whom he shares with his wife Princess Charlene.

Prince Jacques being Albert’s “legitimate” child (because he was born while he was married to Charlene), he is the current heir to the Monegasque throne.

Alexander recently lashed out at trolls who called him illegitimate and said he found it “insulting” because his parents “did not commit adultery”.

The university student, who is studying business and management in the UK, gave a revealing interview to French magazine Point de Vue before his birthday, in which he described his father, Prince Albert of Monaco, 65, as “benevolent” and said he considered himself “benevolent”. ‘lucky’.

His father acknowledged his paternity as a child and, although he grew up away from the limelight, he has increasingly entered the royal fold in recent years.

Since 2022, with the encouragement of his father, he has started using the surname of Grimaldi (while keeping his mother’s, hyphenated with Grimaldi-Coste).

“My father’s name is Grimaldi. It makes sense that I bear his name. They would have called me Dochomel if my father had been Mr. Dochomel!’ he told the magazine.

He also hit back at being called “illegitimate”, complaining that online trolls questioned his legitimacy.

“When I was born, neither of my parents were married and they did not commit adultery. Using this (illegitimate) word is insulting!

The birthday cake was red and white, for the flag of Monaco and read “Happy birthday Alexandre, 20 years old”. It also featured the coat of arms of Monaco

“I hope no one believes the lies on the internet. One bears the name of one’s father when one has been recognized since birth. I had voluntary recognition from my father when I was a baby. Not from a judge or the press who coerced him into it,” he added.

“My mother, whom I adore, is my rock, and she is not at all jealous of my choice. If she never said anything about my last name, it’s to protect our privacy. I was two years old when I was revealed in the press.

Alexandre, who is studying business management and English, added that he lives with his mother and two older half-brothers from his previous marriage.

“Jazmin is my big sister and I love her like I love my two big maternal brothers,” added Alexandre.

“We all get along very well and Jazmin is also very close to one of my two brothers with whom she shares the same birthday. We maintain good relations despite the fact that we live in distant countries.

He also joked that he had a ‘tenderness’ with his younger siblings – but didn’t ‘share their toys’ due to the age difference.

The royal has been spending time with the Monegasque part of his family and was recently photographed at his cousin Louis Ducruet’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Princess Stephanie, her aunt, is also her godmother.

And despite his good looks, he said he has no plans to get into modeling, following in the footsteps of his grandmother Grace Kelly.

“My father is a prince and head of state. Personally, I can’t imagine getting on a podium.”

“On the other hand, if a prestigious brand asks me to be its ambassador and its image suits me, why not?