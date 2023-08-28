Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    11:00 am nbsp; nbsp;Session by the Public Works, Transportation, Energy and Water Committee, chaired by MP Sajea Attieh, to discuss issues concerning the Traffic, Vehicles, and Machinery Management Authority.

    11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Condolences to be offered upon the loss of As-Safirrsquo;s Talal Salman at the Specialization and Scientific Guidance Association in Beirut till 7:00 pm.nbsp;

    Minister of Information Ziad Makaryrsquo;s activities:

    10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Meeting with Iraqi Chargeacute; d#39;Affairs, Amin Al-Nasrawi.

    12:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Signature of an agreement with head of the Makassed Charitable Islamic Association, Faisal Sinno.nbsp;

    4:00 p.m.nbsp; nbsp; Ceremony marking the joint cooperation between the Clemenceau Medical Center – CMC and the Lancaster Hotels – Suites – Resorts, sponsored by the Ministries of Tourism, Health and Information, at Lancaster Plaza in Beirut.

    5:30 p.m.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Solidarity meeting organized by the Families of Abductees and Disappeared persons in Lebanon marking the International Day of the Disappeared and Forcibly Disappeared, at Gebran Khalil Gebran garden facing ESCWA.

